Next time you get a craving for authentic Mexican food, watch for the black food truck with neon letters at a location near you.
The San Taco food truck is making its rounds through the Tri-Cities region, serving up tacos and other Mexican dishes the way they were meant to be prepared.
Santiago Figaredo and his wife, Naomi, started the business this time last year. The full-service commercial kitchen on board the trailer is churning out Mexican foods that are taking some customers by surprise.
“We don’t serve tacos made with ground beef. That’s not part of the culture in Mexico,” said Figaredo, who was born and raised in Mexico City. The chef uses proteins such as chicken, beef and pork strips but no ground beef.
“A lot of Mexican foods have become Americanized, which is fine. They all are very delicious, but they are not traditional foods from Mexico,” he said. “It’s like sushi prepared here in America and sushi prepared in Japan. They are very different.”
Amy Tilson; her husband, Shane; and their son, Max, made a point to stop for lunch at the San Taco food truck in the Lowe’s parking lot while they were in Abingdon last week.
“I like it because it’s authentic street food,” said Amy, of Damascus. “It’s about the only place I know of around here where we can get authentic street tacos. They’re not just the regular ground beef tacos with diced tomatoes and lettuce.”
The family was excited to see San Taco in business after moving back to Southwest Virginia from Northern Virginia, where Mexican street food is popular.
For a change, Amy ordered a gringa, a quesadilla with pork marinated in an al pastor method and topped with fresh pineapple. A lime slice is served on the side.
“Oh, you definitely need to squeeze the lime on it,” she said, smiling.
Steve Henderson was shopping at Lowe’s when he spotted the food truck in the parking lot. He also ordered a gringa. The Abingdon man said he has eaten Mexican street food while in Mexico.
“I love the food, and I’m glad to see this in Abingdon,” Henderson said.
Figaredo also sells his Mexican food at evening venues, such as Wolf Hills Brewery in Abingdon.
Street food
Most of Figaredo’s recipes are original fast foods that are popular street foods in Mexico.
Respectful of customers’ time limits during their lunch breaks, the chef partially grills the chicken and steak just before he opens for business before finishing off cooking the meat as orders are placed.
“Everything is cooked to order,” he said.
Customers can order dishes as simple as the Steak and Cheese or as layered as the Chicken Alambre (grilled chicken with cheese, bacon, peppers and onions.)
The San Taco features chorizo, steak and cheese.
The Active Bowl is grilled chicken over rice and beans with avocados, jalapeños, sour cream and cheese.
The authentic Mexican food is prepared differently than Tex Mex dishes, which is the Mexican-style food commonly served in restaurants in America, he said.
“I like to let the flavors of the meat dominate the dish,” said Figaredo. “I grill the meat in oil with salt and pepper. That’s it.”
The Mexican dishes are garnished with fresh herbs, vegetables, and freshly made salsa.
“A lot of people think in order to cook food you have to use spices. I don’t believe in that. Spices like cumin and chili powder are not used in Mexico,” said Figaredo, who relies on quality, fresh ingredients such as onions, serata peppers and cilantro as flavoring agents to give his food an extra kick.
Tex Mex tacos are sometimes made using hard corn shells, whereas his authentic Mexican tacos are always served on soft flour or corn tortilla wraps.
Seasoned chef
Figaredo is not new to the food industry.
From 2009 to 2016, he owned and operated Figaredo’s, an Italian and Mediterranean-style restaurant in Abingdon. A branch of the restaurant also operated at the Glenrochie Country Club until 2021.
He has worked in the restaurant business for 25 years and alongside chefs from throughout the world.
He started his food truck business after a labor shortage made operating a local brick-and-mortar restaurant difficult. “I couldn’t find people to work, and I was tired of that. I decided to follow the trend and open a food truck business,” Figaredo said.
“Business is good, and it’s reliable,” he said. “The food truck business is very big in other places. I hope this area will be big one day, too,” said Figaredo. “I want to be one of the pioneers in this area.”
He said there are lots of reasons a food truck business was a good decision for him and his family.
“You don’t have to depend on a large kitchen staff,” he said.
Figaredo and his wife operate the business, and their five home-schooled children help out on alternating schedules.
“The food truck business allows you to establish your kitchen in a hospital parking lot, a park, an office or even a festival. Every day is a new location.”
However, one of the biggest downfalls, he said, is having to depend on the weather, especially in the winter.
“We are 100% dependent on the weather. It has its pros and cons like everything else, but we’re still here, and we love it,” said the entrepreneur, who is celebrating being in the food truck business for one year this month.
For more information, the menu and location of the food truck, look for San Taco on Facebook.