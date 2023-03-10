Next time you get a craving for authentic Mexican food, watch for the black food truck with neon letters at a location near you.

San Taco food truck owner Santiago Figaredo cooking 1

Santiago Figaredo takes pride in preparing authentic Mexican food for folks throughout the region.

The San Taco food truck is making its rounds through the Tri-Cities region, serving up tacos and other Mexican dishes the way they were meant to be prepared.

San Taco food truck food

San Taco uses proteins such as chicken, beef and pork strips but no ground beef.
gringa from San Taco food truck

A gringa is a quesadilla with pork marinated in an al pastor method and topped with fresh pineapple. A lime slice is served on the side.
San Taco food truck

The San Taco food truck is easy to spot with its colorful letters.
San Taco food truck owner Santiago Figaredo 3
San Taco food truck Santiago Figaredo at the window

Santiago Figaredo and his wife, Naomi, started the San Taco food truck business in 2022.

