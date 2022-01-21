BLOUNTVILLE — Judge James Goodwin denied a request to lower Megan Boswell’s $1 million bond during a hearing Friday.
Boswell is charged with first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse, and multiple other offenses related to the disappearance and death of her daughter, Evelyn Mae Boswell.
A jury trial is set to begin on Sept. 26.
Boswell is next expected to appear in court on April 7, at which time motions for a change of venue will be heard. Her defense attorney, Brad Sproles, made a motion for a change of venue early in the case because of extensive media coverage.
During the hearing on Friday, Goodwin revealed that the court recently had potential jurors answer a list of questions regarding the Boswell case. However, none of the potential jurors will be in the pool eventually chosen for Boswell’s trial, and they were told that, Goodwin said.
Hundreds of responses were collected and copies of all have been provided to the defense, the prosecution, and the judge.
Goodwin said that by April 7 all should have had time to review those responses and see how the local pool of jurors looks.
A change of venue means the entire trial would take place elsewhere in the state, with local prosecutors, the defendant, and all witnesses traveling there for the duration of the trial. The prosecution has also asked for a decision on another option, which would be to select jurors from elsewhere in the state and bring them to Sullivan County for the trial.
Evelyn was reported missing by a family member on Feb. 18. The toddler hadn’t been seen since December, and her body was found in a shed on property owned by a family member on March 6.
At the time the body was discovered, investigators said the toddler’s remains were dressed in clothing matching those she was reportedly wearing when she was last seen.
Boswell, 20, has been jailed since Feb. 25, 2020 and pleaded not guilty in Sullivan County Criminal Court in August of that year, days after a grand jury indicted her.
The grand jury presentment indicated the little girl’s death occurred in December 2019.
In all, the grand jury returned true bills charging Boswell with two counts of felony murder; one count of aggravated child abuse; one count of aggravated child neglect; one count of tampering with evidence; one count of abuse of a corpse; one count of failure to report a death under suspicious, unusual, or unnatural circumstances; and 12 counts of false reports.
Boswell was already in the Sullivan County Jail when the indictment came down, as she was being held on false report charges placed in connection with the case.
Asked what had changed since bond was set to cause the court to consider lowering the bond, Sproles relied heavily on the fact Megan has been in jail for nearly two years. Sproles also said she shouldn’t be considered a flight risk.
Goodwin denied the request.
Also during the hearing Friday, Goodwin set a deadline for Sproles to notify the court and prosecutors if the defense plans to use Boswell’s mental capabilities either in her defense, or, if it comes to it, during the mitigation phase of the trial.