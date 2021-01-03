By MIKE STILL
NORTON — While the COVID-19 pandemic has made things tight for many small businesses in Southwest Virginia, Carlie and Lloyd Tomlinson saw the pandemic as a reason to expand theirs.
The Tomlinsons kicked off 2021 by moving their online bookselling business, Appalachian Books, into brick-and-mortar quarters on Park Avenue, with a ribbon cutting with City Council members and full shelves for New Year’s Day browsers.
“This has fulfilled my dream to be able to cut a ribbon with a giant pair of scissors,” Carlie said with a laugh as Appalachian Books officially opened in a former florist’s shop.
The Tomlinsons, who met as graduates of The University of Virginia’s College at Wise, had moved to West Virginia as Lloyd completed his doctorate in history. They found themselves moving back to the area after Carlie was furloughed from her job at West Virginia University last May.
“We sat down and essentially asked what we wanted to do,” Carlie said. “I looked at Lloyd and said I wanted to do this.”
“It was a conversation and she wanted this,” Lloyd added.
Carlie said that a librarian friend at WVU also stirred her interest in a bookselling business along with the possibility of selling rare books.
From those conversations, Appalachian Books began as an online bookseller, Lloyd said.
“Our website had a quiz that customers could answer, and we’d select books for them based on their answers,” Lloyd said. “Answer the quiz, pay your money and in a few days you’d get a book and a care package of bookmarks and stickers.”
Carlie said the idea of an actual store grew stronger as they realized Wise County and Norton had gone from two or three bookstores in recent years to none as locally owned shops in Big Stone and Coeburn closed.
Carlie said that a friend and coworker at UVA Wise encouraged her to take the leap to being a bookstore owner.
“If it wasn’t for her, we probably wouldn’t have done it,” Carlie said.
While the quiz model of selling books has passed on, the Tomlinsons have acquired a variety of titles thanks to friends’ donations.
The shelves at Appalachian Books, however, are not piles of old paperbacks.
“We have sections for science fiction, history, religion, food, rare books, fiction, classics, romance, textbooks and Appalachian-Southern literature,” Carlie said.
“We plan to make an area in the back for workshops, book clubs, sewing circles and general craft groups.”
“We’ve got a pretty good children’s section and a healthy young adult section too,” Lloyd added.
Carlie said that Appalachian Books will even deliver orders to customers in Wise County and Norton.
“We’ve got reading tables and free tea and coffee too and we socially distance,” Carlie said. “Masks are required, and we have those too.”
Carlie said that the bookstore fills a niche that Norton Mayor Joe Fawbush mentioned at the ribbon cutting.
“For young people to have things to do, we figured that we as young people had to move back here,” Carlie said.
Appalachian Books is open Wednesday-Saturday from noon to 6 p.m., Sunday from 1-5 p.m. and closed Monday and Tuesday.
For more, visit the store’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/AppalachianBooks, or the online store at shopbookwise.com.