ABINGDON — More than 200 people gathered in Abingdon on Monday to hear a Tennessee pastor fire back at criticism over a book-burning he organized last week.
Greg Locke, pastor at Global Vision Bible Church in Mount Juliet, joined evangelist D.R. Harrison at a privately sponsored event at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center to preach and to criticize media coverage of a Feb. 2 burning of books from the Harry Potter and Twilight series.
Higher Education Center Executive Director David Matlock said earlier Monday that the event space was rented in accordance with center policies.
“This event is not sponsored by the Higher Education Center,” said Matlock. “We cannot censor viewpoints.”
Abingdon Police Chief Jon Holbrook said three protesters to the event came to the center campus but caused no disturbance.
“It’s a shame you have to have a lot of security these days to have services when you preach and chase the devil off,” Locke said before an hour presentation in which he attacked “the American church” for what he alleged was corruption and “sexual deviancy.”
“It took 20 months of the flu to expose what went on in the churches,” Locke said to the unmasked crowd, referring to COVID-19’s impact on public gatherings and church services. “They’ve been afraid of the common cold. The American church has been baptized in fear.”
Locke accused the news media of giving an unfair picture of him and his church.
“People show up at our church and all you hear is what the news says about us because the people who are mad at us won’t actually show up except for the news,” said Locke. “CNN’s been here seven times in the last 18 months. We’ve got to get married because we’ve been dating so long.”
Locke compared his critics to the Pharisees and to the people in the Bible who brought an adulterous woman to Jesus for punishment.
Referring to the book burning, Locke accused news organizations of taking the event out of context and said he was not going to argue about it.
“Just unfollow my Facebook page,” Locke said. “I dig in my heels when I know the truth and have the facts.”
Locke said the Washington Post contacted him near midnight one day after the book burning for a quote.
“We are not apologizing for the truth,” Locke said that he told the Post reporter. “Good night.”
Locke compared himself to Jesus being dragged into a trap with their respective preaching, and he acknowledged pushback over videos he posts on his social media accounts.
“I do hit-and-run videos,” Locke said. “I hit and I don’t go back. Ignore them because the chatter doesn’t matter … Some people don’t want peace with you. They want a piece of you.”
Locke claimed he knew of preachers in larger churches who “are corrupted, they’re sexual deviants,” but gave no names or proof.
“The body of Christ and the American church somehow lost the way,” Locke added.