WISE — UVA Wise has a new campus police chief.
Steven “Beau” Boggs was appointed on Tuesday as the new college police chief after 11 months as interim chief.
Boggs succeeds Ronnie Short, who retired in 2021, and has been a member of the force since 2008. As interim chief, Boggs received the University of Virginia’s Leonard W. Sandridge Outstanding Contributor Award in December.
College spokesperson Senta Scarborough said Boggs received the Sandridge award for providing emotional and physical support to the Norton and Big Stone Gap police departments and the Wise County Sheriff’s Office after a two-year period in which Norton’s police chief and a county deputy were wounded in the line of duty and a Big Stone Gap officer was killed responding to a call.
Boggs holds several professional certifications and has completed hundreds of hours of specialized law enforcement training.
“I am grateful for Beau’s service and am comforted to know that our campus safety is in the good hands of Beau and his team,” College Vice Chancellor for Finance and Operations Joe Kiser said on Tuesday.
Before joining the campus police, Boggs served on the Norton and Big Stone Gap police departments. He has also served as a game warden, conservation police officer and correctional officer.
Boggs is a graduate of Mountain Empire Community College, the Federal Bureau of Prisons Academy, and the U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Law Enforcement Academy.