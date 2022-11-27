Missing person's body found - Jason Keith Mullins

NORTON — A search-and-rescue team has found the body of a Clintwood man who disappeared from Norton Community Hospital two weeks ago.

Norton Police Sgt. Greg Mays said Sunday that a ground search team from Black Diamond Search and Rescue was doing a final in-depth look Saturday along the Business Route 23 area in the west end of Norton when they discovered the body of 41-year-old Jason Keith Mullins.

