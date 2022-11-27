NORTON — A search-and-rescue team has found the body of a Clintwood man who disappeared from Norton Community Hospital two weeks ago.
Norton Police Sgt. Greg Mays said Sunday that a ground search team from Black Diamond Search and Rescue was doing a final in-depth look Saturday along the Business Route 23 area in the west end of Norton when they discovered the body of 41-year-old Jason Keith Mullins.
Mays said the team found Mullins around 3:30 p.m. in a wooded area about 150 yards off the road and down a slope from a former steakhouse near the hospital.
Police had been searching for Mullins since Nov. 13, when relatives said he had disappeared while visiting a relative who was a patient at Norton Community Hospital. Investigators said his father had dropped him off at the hospital two days before. The patient said he told her that he was going out, would be right back and left his belongings at the hospital, according to investigators.
Mays said no one had reported seeing Mullins since he left the hospital, with video of him in the hospital parking lot being the last confirmed sighting.
A hoodie belonging to Mullins was found Nov. 16 and returned to his family.
Mays said there was no immediate indication of foul play at the site. Mullins’ body has been sent to the state medical examiner’s office in Roanoke for an autopsy.
Anyone with information regarding Mullins’ disappearance is asked to call the Norton Police Department at (276) 679-1212.