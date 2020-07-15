DUFFIELD - A body found Saturday in Duffield has been identified.
Scott County Sheriff’s Major Jason Jenkins said Wednesday that the state medical examiner’s office in Roanoke identified the body as that of Robbin Dean Freeman, 60, of Coeburn.
Jenkins said that Freeman’s death was ruled not suspicious by the examiner.
County Sheriff Jeff Edds said Sunday that Freeman’s decomposing body was found by a person who had pulled over near a grassy area on Boone Trail Road Saturday. Edds said then that the sheriff’s department had earlier received a report of a missing person in the county.
