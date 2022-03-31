KINGSPORT — A body was found on Thursday morning at the interchange of Interstate 26 and Interstate 81, Kingsport police said.
Tom Patton, spokesman for the Kingsport Police Department, said the Kingsport Police Department is currently investigating.
“We were notified at approximately 7:45 a.m.,” Patton said.
Patton said the body had been taken to the East Tennessee State University Quillen College of Medicine for an autopsy.
He said investigators are awaiting results of the autopsy, which could take days, before a positive identification of the body will be released.
Patton said the autopsy will also determine the cause and manner of death.
He said the death seemed to be an isolated event.