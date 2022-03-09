KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted 7-0 Tuesday night to endorse a study of proposed changes to East Center Street, a project that could transform the roadway.
But board members also said the endorsement of the study does not mean that everything is set in stone.
“There’s three options, and they are still able to be tweaked,” Alderman James Phillips said.
The board heard about the proposed corridor changes during its work session on Monday. The city hired Nashville-based consultant firm Kimley-Horn to conduct the study, which started in June and finished at the start of this year.
A consultant told the board on Monday that key takeaways from the study were that residents and businesses supported landscaping, beautification, on-street parking, medians and bulbouts and keeping bicycle lanes west of Wilcox Drive.
The corridor study looked at East Center Street from East Sullivan Street to Fort Henry Drive.
The proposed improvements could be done in two phases, the first phase within three years at a cost between $1.3 million and $1.5 million. The second phase could come after three years and cost between $1.2 million and $1.4 million.
Mayor Pat Shull said he heard from some citizens who did not like bike lanes and others who wanted to go back to four lanes.
The mayor said the consultant conducted a survey, though.
“There was overwhelming support for bike lanes …” he said. “I don’t think it’s so simple to say I don’t want bike lanes or I want to go to four lanes.”
He said the study supported that the road is not as congested as some people may think.
“The traffic does move fairly quickly,” he said.
Part of the study proposed grassy medians with trees. Other options were on the table during the study, though, such as keeping turn lanes.
“It’s just a study, it’s not a plan,” Alderman Betsy Cooper said. “It’s a guiding document. We’re not ready to pull the trigger on anything yet.”
Much of the corridor changes could be paid for through state and federal grants, saving the city money.
“One thing that I appreciated they did say was because we did do this study, we are in a much better position to receive grants,” Vice Mayor Colette George said.