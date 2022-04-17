BRISTOL, Tenn. — NASCAR Cup Series driver Michael McDowell did not grow up going to church.
The 37-year-old did not give his life to Jesus and become a Christian until he was 18.
Easter Sunday is a special day to McDowell and all Christians. But the Front Row Motorsports driver said he feels like he has a different perspective than some in regards to Easter.
“There’s a lot of mixed emotions about racing on Easter Sunday,” McDowell said. “I didn’t grow up in the church, so I didn’t become a believer until I was an adult later in life. So it wasn’t so much a tradition for me. You know, that this is what we do on Easter Sunday.”
McDowell said his Christian walk is a daily walk, including Easter Sunday.
“I think when you don’t grow up in the church, for me, Jesus is very real and changed my life,” he said. “I celebrate the resurrected Christ every single day. I don’t need a Sunday or an Easter Sunday to do it. But I also value the significance of (Easter) because it’s the most important day in humanity. I understand the significance of it.”
CELEBRATION AT THE TRACK
It was McDowell’s faith and his understanding of the significance of Easter Sunday to that faith and all Christians that led the 2021 Daytona 500 winner to get with some other NASCAR drivers to get things started on what became the Easter Celebration at BMS.
“A lot of us haven’t raced on Easter Sunday,” McDowell said. “It kind of came as a surprise and we wanted to make sure that for us as drivers and our families and crew guys and all the family members that we were still able to have an Easter service and have a proper celebration.
“It really just started out as a conversation, and it all came together organically. There were a lot of moving parts for it to all come together.”
McDowell’s positive outlook on life in general played a role in how he received the news about racing on Easter.
“There’s two ways of looking at every situation. You can be bummed out that we’re racing on Easter, but at the same time it’s a great opportunity,” McDowell said matter of factly. “It’s a great opportunity to share a message and hope of the gospel of Christ and to be able to do that with fans and to do that on TV and to do it in a bigger way.”
The celebration was televised nationally on FS1.
WHAT A CELEBRATION
What an Easter Celebration it was.
Putting all the pieces together fell primarily on officials at Speedway Motorsports and BMS.
Having a church service outside on Easter Sunday between BMS and Bristol Dragway is not something that happens every day.
But for the more than 1,000 spectators that showed up for the event, the venue did not matter. Most left feeling blessed.
Max Lucado, renowned author and pastor of the Oak Hills Church in San Antonio, Texas, delivered the Easter message, and music was provided by Grammy-award winning worship leader Chris Tomlin and Gary Levox, the former lead singer of Rascal Flatts.
Tomlin, one of the top contemporary Christian music artists in the business, moved the crowd with some of his more popular songs like “Amazing Grace” and “Whom Shall I Fear.”
He also performed “How Great Is Our God” with Levox providing harmony on the song.
MANY BLESSINGS
SMI and BMS officials were thrilled with the event.
“We’re so grateful to all the fans that joined us to worship at our Easter Celebration,” said Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith. “Jerry Caldwell and his team at Bristol Motor Speedway created yet another first-of-its-kind event.
“It was a true blessing that Chris Tomlin, Max Lucado and so many drivers, their families and fans could come together to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ. What an amazing addition to the storied history of Bristol Motor Speedway.”