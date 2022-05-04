KINGSPORT — The rezoning of a piece of land in the Sullivan Gardens area led several residents of the area to protest Tuesday night during the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting.
The property, located off Sullivan Gardens Parkway, Princeton Road and New Moore Road, was on the agenda to be rezoned to a mixed-use development in order to facilitate a transportation terminal.
However, some residents of the area voiced their objections.
“I think there are other things than a trucking transit in that area that would benefit Kingsport,” said Deborah Frazier of nearby Sherry Street.
The BMA voted 5-1 in favor of rezoning the 25-acre site from a business zone to a mixed-use zone. Alderman Tommy Olterman cast the lone no vote and Alderman Darrell Duncan was absent.
Before the vote was taken, about a half-dozen residents spoke against rezoning the property.
Several people said they were concerned about possible runoff from the washing of trucks into a nearby creek, traffic congestion in the area, and possible flooding of their property, since part of the facility would be located in a flood zone.
City Planner Ken Weems told board members that the company, which was not named, would have to give plans to the city concerning how it would handle any potential stormwater runoff. He said the wastewater from truck cleaning would also run into the city’s sewer system and it would be illegal for it to go into the creek.
Weems also said there would be 34 trucks stationed at the property, so he did think there would be many traffic concerns.
He said the area was zoned commercial and there could be vastly more concerns if a large store, such as a Walmart, had decided to locate at the property.
Vice Mayor Colette George said she understood the neighborhood concerns, but also pointed out that the company asking for the rezoning is based in Kingsport.
She said she would be more fearful if it was an out-of-state corporation.
“This is the type of company I would rather have,” she said.
Alderman James Phillips agreed and said he believed the company would work with its neighbors.
“They’re a Kingsport company,” he said. “They’re a good company.”
The BMA also rejected a bid 6-0 for renovations of the former Sullivan North High School after the school board had rejected the bid just weeks ago.
School officials at that time said the bid had come in too high and said the project would be rebid in a few months.