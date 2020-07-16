ROGERSVILLE — Cherokee High School’s recent graduates and upperclassmen received final approval Tuesday from the Board of Mayor and Aldermen to move forward with their downtown prom Friday evening.
However, the final word on the subject will come from Mother Nature.
Among the many traditional school events canceled this spring due to the COVID-19 crisis were the official proms for Cherokee and Volunteer high schools.
Student leaders, parents, volunteers and sponsors worked together to arrange unofficial proms for each school.
Cherokee’s will take place Friday evening in Rogersville, and Volunteer’s will be held Saturday evening at the recently constructed Sayrah Barn-Performance and Event Venue, located at 4144 Highway 11-W in Surgoinsville.
Cherokee Class of 2020 student government president and prom co-organizer Cooper Bolton told the BMA Tuesday that if the forecast for Friday looks bad, organizers have arranged to move their prom to the Sayrah Barn as well.
Bolton said that decision will likely be made sometime Thursday.
However, assuming the event takes place as planned, Main Street in downtown Rogersville will be blocked between Church and Hasson streets Friday from 6 p.m. until midnight for the prom, which will take place on Town Square from 8-11 p.m.
Bolton and Pam Jenkins, who is the mother of a 2020 graduate, presented the BMA Tuesday with a liability insurance plan for the event, a code of conduct, a map of the event location, and an adult chaperone list.
The actual event will take place on the square adjacent to the Hale Springs Inn where tables and chairs will be located, and there will be one designated entry point for the event near the inn.
Limited decorations are expected. Clear lights at lamp posts, potted plants, and banners will be set up and removed by volunteers and chaperones.
A total of 350-400 students and guests is expected to attend.
Occasions on the Square will provide refreshments, and the D.J. Tent will be on the sidewalk in front of the courthouse.
Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office school resource officers will provide security at no extra cost to organizers, and Hawkins County EMS will have a crew on hand that will be paid via a donation from local businessman Scott Laster.
Aldermen Mark DeWittee and Brian Hartness were on a committee to ensure the event met all city requirements and regulations.
“The plan to have some teachers — not acting in their teacher role because it’s not a school event — but there will be some teachers who will recognize people who shouldn’t be there,” DeWitte said. “SROs will be there too to escort them out.”