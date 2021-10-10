BLOUNTVILLE — Jeff Stinson has driven more than two million miles throughout his more than 34-year professional truck driving career. Now, the Blountville native has been named Tennessee Trucking Association Driver of the Year.
The award is presented to those with exemplary driving records and who represent the best aspects of the driving profession, including safety, courtesy and heroism. Stinson has served as a city driver for FedEx Freight at the company’s Kingsport service center for almost 30 years. The award recipient has logged zero accidents over the two million miles he’s driven throughout his career.
“Jeff takes every opportunity to educate area students about safety and to train young drivers in the trucking industry,” said Ross Tester, Kingsport’s Fedex Freight service center manager in a release announcing the award. “He is a true leader among his peers and goes above and beyond to promote safety and be a role model for TTA. He is very deserving of this award and I am proud of his accomplishments.”
Since joining FedEx Freight, Stinson has earned multiple honors and awards, including the FedEx Freight Bravo Zulu Award for Safety, the FedEx Freight Master President Safety Team Award, and FedEx Freight President’s Safety Team Award. He has also won numerous TTA Tennessee Truck Driving Championship awards over the years, including Grand Champion in 2017 and first place in the tanker class in 2016 and 2017. Stinson has also been a dedicated volunteer in the community, organizing events to collect and distribute supplies for local elementary school children.
His love for the career began at the age of 20 when he followed in the footsteps of his grandfather, who was a longtime driver for McKinney Bridge Company. According to the TTA website, Jeff’s first job was driving a hydroseed truck for Country Boy Seeding, a locally based company. He then transitioned to cross-country driving for Carretta Trucking in Forest City, North Carolina, and also pulled a tanker for Smith Oil before joining FedEx in 1992.
He has also visited schools as a Tennessee Road Team Captain to help educate children about safe driving practices and how to responsibly share the road with tractor-trailers, the TTA website says. He has mentored other drivers and serves on the committee for driver safety reviews, as the driver/trainer for new hires, and leads the Safety Committee at FedEx Freight in Kingsport. In his free time, he enjoys drag racing, restoring old Mopars, traveling and spending time with his family.
Stinson was honored at the TTA Annual Convention held in Destin, Florida, Sept. 19-21, and will now compete against drivers from other states for the American Trucking Associations Driver of the Year Award.