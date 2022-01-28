KINGSPORT — The Bloomingdale Ruritan Club has a lot to celebrate.
The organization recently received two awards at the Ruritan National Convention in Myrtle Beach. The Bloomingdale club took home the First Place National Communication Award for its monthly newsletter and the other for Top Five Club Growth for medium-sized clubs.
“We’ve had national awards before,” said Gary Collier, Bloomingdale club president. “But those are both new categories for us.”
The award for club growth is given to groups with increased membership. Throughout the past year, the Bloomingdale Ruritan Club went from 50 to 64 members, Collier said, for a 26% increase in memberships.
“The one that tickles me the most is the increase in membership,” Collier said. “We went from 50 to 80 members as of this month. “That’s a big thing considering nationwide a lot of clubs are losing members or disbanding. But we managed to make increases. And we’d love to have more.”
The club also plans to celebrate its 65th anniversary on Feb. 4 during its regularly scheduled meeting. Ruritan National President Glen Broadwater, National Director David Hartgrove and Tennessean District Governor Mekey Hartgrove will be in attendance. At the meeting, the Bloomingdale Ruritan will also receive a certificate from Ruritan National.
“We’ve got a member who has been with the club for almost 48 years,” Collier said. “It’s a very good award, to get 65 years.”