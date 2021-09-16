KINGSPORT —The Bloomingdale Ruritan’s Annual Fall Fest has been held for more than 30 years and this year is no exception.
In its 32nd year, the event is less of a fundraiser, Ruritan President Gary Collier said, and more of a way to offer a community event for local folks.
“It’s one of our ways of giving back to our community,” Collier said. “It’s a free event, open to the public. It’s not a big money maker for us. We’re lucky to break even. We try to have things that help the community at large.”
This year, the event on Saturday, Sept. 18, at Ketron Elementary School will include live music from the Johnny Cash tribute band, Cash Revisited, and also the PF Flyers. The event will include a bingo tent, a cash drawing, a concession stand, kid’s games and inflatables, a medallion hunt and more.
But the big event, Collier said, is the car show.
“What we want to do is build a car show and start having them more often,” Collier said of the car show that will not include an entry fee. “That brings a lot of people out and a lot of businesses get involved in car shows. We would like to build that. Our fall fest is well established so we combined the two.”
In addition to various activities and games, the National Guard, the Bloomingdale Volunteer Fire Department, local law enforcement agencies, the Trail Life USA and other groups will also be at this year’s Fall Fest.
The event started as the Bloomingdale Block Party as part of FunFest. However, after falling away from the Kingsport summer week of events, the ruritan opted to hold the block party event in the fall as Fall Fest. Now more than 30 years later, it still allows the local community to get together each year.
That's what Ruritans are all about, the communities we are in,” Collier said. “We want to identify needs and help how we need to. We don’t have just one specific goal (as a group). This event is just one of our ways of giving back to the Bloomingdale Community. That's what we’re all about: this community.”
The event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Ketron Elementary School at 3301 Bloomingdale Road, Kingsport.
