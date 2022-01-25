WISE — Three good causes came together on Monday — donating blood, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and a boy fighting cancer.
Marsh Regional Blood Center tied all three causes together at UVA Wise, where more than 100 people were scheduled to donate blood in honor of 4-year-old Cooper Carlson.
Carlson, the son of college Winston Ely Wellness Center Director Sarah Smith Carlson and Wise County Sheriff’s Deputy Pete Carlson, has been fighting pediatric cancer and is scheduled for surgery at St. Jude.
Several of Monday’s donors said they signed up for the Super Cooper Blood Drive because they know the Carlson family and wanted to pitch in for the cause.
“I know Sarah and it means a lot to me to be able to help Cooper at a time like this,” college employee Katherine Bolling said as she neared her gallon-mark in donations on Monday. “I try to give as often as I can and it means a lot to be here today.”
“It’s been a while since I donated,” college computer science major Nick Ryan said as he finished his pint. “I know about Sarah and I wanted to donate for Cooper.”
Marsh technicians wearing capes and masks in keeping with the drive theme processed donors at the college Student Center before they headed out to the two donation vans on campus.
“We’ve had to delay this and two other planned drives because of the weather, but we’re glad to be on campus today,” said Marsh and Ballad Health representative Amy Elsea. “We’ve had 110 people schedule appointments to donate today, and walk-ins are welcome.”
The superhero theme contributed to an upbeat mood in the student center and the vans, with one Spider-Man-masked technician adding a twist by entertaining donors with “Spider Pig” from “The Simpsons Movie.”
“We’ve even got plenty of Cooper’s favorite snacks for our donors,” Elsea said, showing piles of packages of Cheez-Its, Oreos and Goldfish crackers.
Marsh will make a cash donation to St. Jude for each pint donated during Monday’s drive.
