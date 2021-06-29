WISE — A Norton woman will serve three months in jail and almost five years on probation in connection with the 2020 death of her infant son.
Wise County Circuit Court Judge Jeff Hamilton on Tuesday sentenced Sarah Elizabeth Bledsoe, 32, to three months in jail and four years and nine months of supervised probation on each of three charges: child abuse and neglect, possession of ecstasy and possession of methamphetamine.
Hamilton, who found Bledsoe guilty in April during a bench trial on involuntary manslaughter, abuse and drug possession charges, dismissed the manslaughter charge related to the death of month-old Liam Bledsoe.
According to court records and testimony, Bledsoe woke up on April 21, 2020, to find her son non-responsive after she fell asleep with her daughter and the infant in bed with her. An autopsy ruled the baby died from sudden unexplained infant death. Roanoke state medical examiner Dr. Sara Ohanessian testified in the trial that, based on other information provided to her, Liam’s placement in an adult bed with bedclothes could have led to an obstructed airway and his asphyxiation.
According to trial testimony, Bledsoe told investigators that friends had come to her home the night before Liam’s death and provided her with ecstasy and methamphetamine, which she took before putting her children to bed.
In Tuesday’s sentencing hearing, Hamilton upheld a prosecution motion that Bledsoe not be sentenced as a first-time drug offender. Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III argued that Bledsoe’s prior DUI conviction at age 18 was drug-related because she allegedly admitted to using marijuana before she was issued a summons.
Hamilton heard defense testimony from Bledsoe’s father, John Bledsoe; cousin Shaun Lockhart; and Mark Austin Sergent, Liam Bledsoe’s father. All three testified that Bledsoe was a caring mother to her surviving daughter and had attended drug counseling to turn around her life.
“I think we can and we should consider the baby’s death,” Slemp said, calling for Hamilton to sentence her to three years in prison.
Slemp argued that, based on expert testimony from the trial, the ecstasy and methamphetamine impaired her judgment. A prison sentence would allow her to get supervised drug rehab so “that child will have a mother clean of drugs.”
“What they’re asking the court to punish her for is not what the evidence shows,” said Marty Adkins, Bledsoe’s attorney.
Adkins said trial evidence and Bledsoe’s reactions in giving Liam CPR and calling for help showed that she was able to care for her child. He said Bledsoe’s attempts to get drug treatment and her care for her surviving child since the death showed that she was “on the road to redemption.”
“I’m sorry, sorry for everything,” Bledsoe said in allocution, adding that she had taken the methamphetamine because she was “extremely tired” from trying to take care of Liam and her daughter.
“The instant I woke up and saw my child nonresponsive, I did everything I thought was right,” Bledsoe said, adding that she has tried to get help and make her life better.
“I want to be the better mother (my daughter) deserves,” Bledsoe said.
Hamilton said he struck the original manslaughter charge because he saw no link between Liam’s death and other prosecution evidence in the trial. He told Bledsoe that he was considering sentencing based on an evidence photo showing ecstasy and methamphetamine in Bledsoe’s bathroom.
“You were found guilty by me because those items were there,” Hamilton told Bledsoe, referring to their accessibility by children. “That’s the endangerment, the drugs in the house.”
“You don’t need to be using drugs with children there,” Hamilton said. “You don’t need to be using drugs period.”
Hamilton ordered Bledsoe to report to the Duffield Regional Jail by 7 p.m. Monday to start her sentence.