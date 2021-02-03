BRISTOL — Black Copper Woodworking is a business based in Bristol, Va., that does work across the state line and in Kingsport.
"My company specializes in working with unique, live edge wood to build furniture ranging from desks and coffee tables all the way to countertops and smaller kitchen items such as hand-turned bowls and serving boards," business owner Justin VanHoy said in an email. "I work with epoxy as well when requested and use it to magnify the beauty of uniquely shaped and figured trees. I enjoy finding unique species from around the redwood world and specifically several species from California and Oregon such as old growth redwood trees."
VanHoy noted he's a member of the Urban Wood Network, which promotes the use of reclaimed trees.
"I work with woods rescued from fires such as 400-year old olivewood and redwoods from California," he stressed. "I source my woods responsibly and turn rescued trees into heirloom pieces which can be preserved throughout generations."
In his portfolio, there's a desk made from local, curly figured ash and epoxy and two end tables built with burly figured old growth redwood, rescued from a forest fire in the 1920s. Other pieces include a countertop constructed with jobillo wood imported from Brazil and several serving boards with an array of species including red mallee burl, maple burl, olivewood from Bethlehem, olivewood from Turkey, and a few others.
"I often use live edge slabs; however, this is not limited to a live edge look," he said. "You will notice a majority of my work has straight-cut edges, which provides an elegant touch to these magnificent species. The bases attached to the redwood end tables were made by Black Copper and the desk legs were sourced by another great company. I work with several talented individuals to source what best suits the client’s wishes."
You can reach VanHoy at (423) 646-2750 or through email at blackcopperwood@gmail.com.