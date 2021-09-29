NORTON — For more than a year, a biotech firm has been building up its operations in a former sewing factory in the Esserville Industrial Park.
SolarBiotech officials say they are ready to quadruple their facility from the 55,000-square-foot former Buster Brown plant to 200,000 square feet to meet growing demand for their food and pharmaceutical products.
Company CEO Alex Berlin met Wednesday with Wise County Administrator Mike Hatfield and Mountain Empire Community College President Kristen Westover and her staff to outline SolarBiotech’s expansion plans and hiring needs from the county and Norton area.
“We started here in March 2020, one week before the pandemic,” Berlin said. Since then, the company has hired 35 people in lab, production and engineering/fabrication positions.
SolarBiotech uses synthetic biologic processes to make a variety of food additives, biodegradable polymers, cosmetics ingredients, and products to control pollution, said Vice President of Plant Operations Edris Taher. During a tour of the plant’s lab area, Taher showed how production begins by brewing broths of yeast and other ingredients that are refined to extract various products.
One of those products, Taher showed in a vial to Hatfield and the MECC group, is a hemoprotein that looks like blood. That protein has been used in the food industry to make vegetable-based meat substitutes look, taste and cook more like meat.
While they are not yet a major product line, Berlin said biopharmaceutical products will become more important in SolarBiotech’s expansion plans.
Berlin said the company’s ability to adapt processes rapidly to make synthetic bioproducts has helped build its customer base of U.S. and international food corporations. That growing demand is also why the company wants to expand in the next year and hire up to 300 employees.
The Norton plant already runs three shifts to supply its products, Berlin said, and is looking for trained lab and production workers along with specialty welders and fabricators who can build specialized equipment for new product lines.
Ron Morris, SolarBiotech’s director of corporate development, said the expansion will involve not only floor space but building height to accommodate the sealed towers where products are oxygenated in the refining process. One such tower in the existing plant — approximately 30 feet tall — could be twice that height in the expanded plant, he said.
Berlin said the Norton site is in the final stages for Food and Drug Administration certification by December. He told Hatfield and Westover that the company will offer jobs in the $50,000 salary range with 100% of health, dental and vision premiums paid by the company as well as stock options for all employees.
The SolarBiotech processes require employees who are trained to work in sterile environments, Berlin said. STEM program students make good candidates, he added, and the company has focused on working with community college systems in California and North Carolina to train employees.
Berlin said locating in the Wise County and Norton area has already shown benefits in retaining trained workers while SolarBiotech and a range of industries deal with dislocated supply chains and a need for more domestic production in the wake of COVID-19.
Four challenges face SolarBiotech’s expansion, Berlin added: high electricity rates in the region, housing availability for workers, training new personnel, and faster deployment of the company’s production processes.
Westover said MECC’s experience in developing training curricula for businesses locating in Southwest Virginia can help set up training programs for the kinds of lab and fabrication jobs at SolarBiotech.
“People here are talented and prefer to stay here than move to urban areas,” Berlin said.