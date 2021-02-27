WISE — Legislation that would give grandparents in Virginia greater opportunity to obtain visitation rights with grandchildren is headed to Gov. Ralph Northam’s desk for signing.
Senate Bill 1325, which has passed in identical Senate and House versions, would allow grandparents who file court petitions to visit minor grandchildren whose parents have died or are incapacitated to introduce evidence that that parent had consented to visitation.
Under the bill, a judge can find that visitation is in the best interest of the grandchild if a preponderance of evidence proves the consent.
Paula Hill-Collins and Michael Meade, Wise residents and grandparents, said their work in getting state Sens. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico Co., and Joseph Morrisey, D-Petersburg, to patron the legislation stemmed from their attempts to get visitation rights with their grandson after their son died last year.
Collins, whose husband, Wise attorney Adrian Collins, helped with drafting the bill, said the legislation is similar to neighboring Tennessee’s laws on grandparent visitation rights.
“Even through the heartbreak, we fought for a bill which would help my family as well as help other grandchildren across the commonwealth who have no voice,” Hill-Collins said. “They have already suffered the loss of a parent. They need all the love they can have. Children who have lost a mother or father have already suffered. They need all the love, connection and support they can have.”
“It is an honor to have played even the smallest part in protecting an important familial connection to our little ones,” Adrian Collins said of the bill. “Children deserve to have a family tree that hasn’t had half of its limbs and roots chopped away.”