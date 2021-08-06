NORTON — Sandy Franklin is thankful for an annual visit by a local motorcycle club.
Franklin, Community Affairs Coordinator for Ballad Health Cancer Care’s Norton center, says this year’s visit by the Iron Order Motorcycle Club’s Hillbilly Crew is especially welcome after a year of low fundraising for the center’s patient assistance fund.
“We’ve been receiving donations from Iron Order for a decade now,” Franklin said of the group, which began raising money annually for the American Cancer Society before choosing to support the center. “They heard about us and decided they wanted to see their donations help locally.”
Franklin, who joined the center when it opened in 1995, returned a few years ago as the community coordinator. Community groups, schools and individuals have helped donate to the assistance fund for years, she said, but the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down that support with groups finding it hard to do public fundraisers.
“With the lack of donations, Iron Order came through with a $7,066 donation and that really helped us,” Franklin said. “This fund has helped hundreds and hundreds of patients over the years, and we really appreciate Iron Order for being there every year.”
Franklin said the latest donation is double the group’s 2020 donation.
While Ballad Health Cancer Care provides chemotherapy and radiation treatments, Franklin said, cancer patients face other challenges beyond the physical impact of those treatments.
“Being diagnosed with cancer is a life-changing thing,” Franklin said, “and the Patient Assistance Fund lets us help patients with a range of issues.”
Cancer Care opened in Norton three decades ago to help Southwest Virginia cancer patients avoid the stress of a drive to the Tri- Cities, most of a day of treatment, and the drive back while dealing with the aftereffects of that treatment.
Franklin said the Norton site’s service area has grown since then, and patients still face a long drive or several trips within a week.
“The assistance fund helps with gas and transportation or financial assistance for basic necessities like utilities and rent where patients have to deal with medical costs on a limited income,” Franklin said.
In extreme cases where elderly patients are getting radiation therapy, Franklin said, the fund has helped cover a local hotel room while they receive daily treatments through as much as a six-week period.
‘We definitely want them to have some comfort and rest while they go through this,” Franklin said. “Some of our patients come from as far as 100 miles away in Kentucky and Virginia.”
The fund also helps cover costs for wigs and headpieces for patients dealing with treatment hair loss, Franklin said. The center also uses the fund to provide baskets for each patient, containing sanitizer, anti-bacterial soap and other care items useful during their treatment period.
“Where’s there’s a will, there’s a way for everything,” Franklin said.