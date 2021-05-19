MOUNT CARMEL — One of two motorcyclists who allegedly almost hit an off-duty Mount Carmel Police Department officer on Highway 11-W was charged with drag racing, reckless driving and speeding.
The second rider was stopped by a Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office deputy on the east end of Surgoinsville, but then fled the scene.
A high-speed pursuit ensued but was terminated in Rogersville due to safety concerns. That rider wasn’t identified.
MCPD Officer Hunter Jones stated in his report that around 6:15 p.m. Sunday, he was traveling west on 11-W in Mount Carmel near the Belmont Avenue intersection when two sports-style motorcycles pulled up beside him in the fast lane.
“The motorcycles then accelerated and moved to the slow lane, which was occupied by me,” Jones said. “I then made an evasive maneuver to avoid a collision with the motorcycles. The motorcycles accelerated and passed three other vehicles while lane-splitting and coming within inches of the other vehicles, creating an extremely dangerous situation.”
Jones said he then observed the motorcycles line up with each other near the Englewood Avenue intersection and accelerate together in excess of 90 mph.
A third motorcycle then joined the other two.
Jones notified HCSO Deputy Casey Carter and followed the three motorcycles as they continued into Church Hill at a high rate of speed.
According to Jones’ report, Carter intercepted the motorcycles in Surgoinsville at the intersection of 11-W and Regency Drive and initiated a traffic stop.
Initially, all three motorcycles stopped, as did Jones. Then one of the original two bikes that had nearly struck Jones fled at a high rate of speed.
Carter pursued that motorcycle while Jones identified himself as an officer and detained the other two bikers. Jones said the second biker who nearly struck him was identified as Andrew Daniel Coots, 20, Tazewell, Tennessee.
“Mr. Coots stated that he was aware of the way he had been driving and apologized,” Jones said.
The third biker who had joined the first two after the near collision wasn’t cited, Jones said.
Coots was released from the Hawkins County Jail Sunday evening on $4,000 bond and arraigned Monday in Sessions Court on charges of drag racing, reckless driving, and speeding 90 in a 55 mph zone.
Coots is scheduled to be back in Sessions Court on July 21.