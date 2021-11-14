BIG STONE GAP – The suspect arrested in connection with the shooting of a Big Stone Gap police officer Saturday was on probation for grand larceny and conspiracy charges, according to court records.
Kingsport police arrested Michael Donivan White, 33, of Cross, South Carolina, at the Travel Motel on Lynn Garden Drive in Kingsport just after 8 p.m. Saturday after an investigation by Wise County authorities, the Virginia State Police and the U.S. Marshals Service into the fatal shooting of Officer Michael Chandler.
State Police officials announced the arrest for probation violations in Wise County and South Carolina.
According to Wise County court records, White was on two years’ probation for concurrent 10-year suspended sentences on grand larceny and conspiracy to commit grand larceny. White, according to a July 2020 Wise County grand jury indictment, was accused of trying to cash a fake $598 check at a county supermarket in August 2019.
White pleaded guilty to the charges in August 2021 and started probation then.
Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp declined comment on investigation details Sunday but said he expected to release case updates on or before Wednesday.
Slemp said Saturday he and investigators would be reviewing what charges will come out of the investigation. Capital murder was changed into aggravated murder and the death penalty was repealed during the 2021 General Assembly session, he said, but aggravated murder still marries a maximum life sentence upon conviction.
A blue line flag flew below the U.S. and Virginia flags in front of Big Stone Gap’s town offices Sunday, but little other public acknowledgement of Chandler’s death was visible across town. The shooting caused town officials to cancel Saturday’s scheduled Veterans Day parade.
Several Virginia law enforcement agencies posted tributes to Chandler on their social media pages Saturday and Sunday.
Chandler, who turned 29 Saturday, died about 15 hours after he was shot while responding to a request for a welfare check at a vacant house at the 2500 block of Orr Street, according to the State Police.
Chandler had been asked by someone around 4 a.m. to check at the vacant Orr Street house, according to State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller. Chandler arrived at the scene and encountered at least one person before he was shot.
A Wise County Sheriff’s deputy responded to the scene and found Chandler lying in a ditch along the house’s driveway near a red and white pickup truck with Virginia license plates and Chandler’s patrol vehicle.
Investigators on Saturday had marked a weapon lying at the edge of the property, but it was not known whose it was. The truck remained at the site Sunday and a pit bull was tied near a doghouse at the rear of the property.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Virginia State Police at (276) 228-3131, the Wise County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 328-3756 or email to questions@vsp.virginia.gov.