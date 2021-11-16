BLOUNTVILLE — The suspect arrested in connection with Saturday’s fatal shooting of a Big Stone Gap police officer has waived extradition to Wise County.
Michael Donivan White, 33, Cross, South Carolina, was arraigned before a Sullivan County magistrate on a fugitive from justice charge Sunday morning and waived extradition to Wise County, said Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Andy Seabolt.
Law enforcement from Virginia took custody of White at the Sullivan County Jail on Monday afternoon for transport back to face Wise County charges, Seabolt said.
Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore confirmed that Wise County deputies took White into custody Monday.
White was the subject of a manhunt by Wise County authorities, the Virginia State Police and the U.S. Marshals Service after Officer Michael Chandler was shot Saturday while making a welfare check at a vacant house just outside town limits. State Police say Chandler had been asked by someone to make the check at the Orr Street house, where he encountered at least one person before he was shot.
Chandler died about 15 hours later at Johnson City Medical Center. White was arrested by Kingsport Police at a Lynn Garden motel about an hour later.
At the time of his arrest, White was on probation for grand larceny and conspiracy charges to which he pleaded guilty in August and received two suspended 10-year sentences.