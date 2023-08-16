Murder guilty plea - Joshuia Blake Smith

Joshua Blake Smith

 Contributed - SWVA Regional Jail

WISE – A Big Stone Gap man charged with the 2020 stabbing and strangling death of his grandmother has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.

Joshua Blake Smith, 34, pleaded guilty in Wise County and Norton circuit Court Wednesday to first-degree murder, abduction and strangulation in connection with the Aug. 7, 2020 killing of 72-year-old Charlene Osborne.

LATEST VIDEOS

Tags

Recommended for you