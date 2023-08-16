WISE – A Big Stone Gap man charged with the 2020 stabbing and strangling death of his grandmother has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.
Joshua Blake Smith, 34, pleaded guilty in Wise County and Norton circuit Court Wednesday to first-degree murder, abduction and strangulation in connection with the Aug. 7, 2020 killing of 72-year-old Charlene Osborne.
According to Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s attorney spokesperson Jessica Hood, Circuit Court Judge Ron Elkins sentenced Smith to life for the murder charge along with 10 years suspended for the abduction charge and five years suspended for the strangulation count.
Smith - who waived appeal to his conviction - committed the murder before a 2021 Virginia General Assembly moratorium on capital punishment, excluding him from the possibility of a death sentence.
According to investigators’ statements and court documents, Smith told officers that he went to Osborne’s home on Aug. 6, 2020 and attacked her before smothering and stabbing her by Aug. 7.
Investigators also found evidence at the Norton Walmart that he used Osborne’s vehicle and debit card to buy clothing and a cell phone after the attack.
A witness told investigators that Smith asked them to help dispose of Osborne’s body.
“Today we convicted Joshua Smith of killing his grandmother,” said Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Ken Lammers, the prosecutor assigned to Smith’s case. “The violence and abuse in this case was highly disturbing, and this man needed to be held responsible for his actions as well as removed from the community so he could do no further harm. He will spend the rest of his life in a penitentiary. He deserves no less.”
Smith, who was scheduled for trial at the end of October, is the latest of three , Wise County murder defendants to enter unexpected guilty pleas in the past five months.
Danny Sturgill, 61, pleaded guilty in April – three months before he was scheduled to go to trial - to killing his wife, Melanie Sturgill in Aug. 2022.
Sean Daniel Roberts, 40, pleaded guilty In July – less than two weeks prior to his scheduled trial - to beating his partner and killing their four-year-old son.