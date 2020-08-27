BIG STONE GAP — Wise County officials are withholding details surrounding a Big Stone Gap man’s arrest on Thursday in connection with an alleged murder and abduction.
Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp said that Joshua Blake Smith, 31, is being held on charges of second-degree murder, abduction, solicitation of another to conceal a dead body, preventing someone from calling 911, credit card theft and fraud, identity theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and three counts of failure to appear in court on unrelated charges.
Slemp declined to comment on details of the case, which was investigated by the Big Stone Gap Police Department. Smith is being held without bond at the Duffield Regional Jail.