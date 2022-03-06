BIG STONE GAP — A Wise County man pleaded guilty this week to multiple counts of child sexual abuse.
John Patton Hensley Head, 39, of Big Stone Gap, was found guilty last week in Wise County Circuit Court on multiple counts of aggravated sexual battery, indecent liberties with children, and sexual object penetration, according to a release from the Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. Head will serve an active term of 15 years of incarceration within the Virginia Department of Corrections, the release said. He faces 60 years in prison with a 45-year suspended sentence. Following his release from prison, Head will be required to register as a sex offender and will be on probation for the duration of his 45-year suspended sentence.
Head abused two minors he became the caretaker of in 2012, the release said. The abuse began on the two females at ages 7 and 10 and the third victim was under 6 years old, the release said.
The oldest child reported that Head began to molest her after he assumed the position of trust, the release said. According to the release, in 2019, the oldest victim learned through sexual education at school that she had experienced sexual abuse and reported it to a friend at school. The situation was reported to the Big Stone Gap Police Department, which investigated the matter, the release said, then a third victim under the age of 6 was discovered.
“This defendant used his caretaker role to manipulate, abuse and victimize vulnerable children in the most innocent years of their lives,” Commonwealth’s Attorney Steven Davis said in the release. “This appalling behavior has never been and will never be acceptable. My office has taken a firm stance to protect the children of this community and prosecute to the fullest those who hurt them in any manner. … We pray that this sentence will provide closure for the victims of this indecent crime.”
Head will serve an active term of 15 years of incarceration within the Virginia Department of Corrections. Head remains in the custody of the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Duffield as he awaits transfer to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
