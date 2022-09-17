WISE – A Big Stone Gap man will serve at least 30 years in prison after a guilty plea on charges of sex crimes against a child.
Christopher Davis Crowder, 31, was sentenced Tuesday in Wise County Circuit Court after a November 2021 guilty plea to multiple counts of indecent liberties with a minor and aggravated sexual battery.
According to court records, Crowder was charged in connection with incidents on or around July 8, 2021 involving the son of a family friend.
“He volunteered to help the mother with transporting her son to sports practices and letting him stay at his house with other young boys playing video games,” Wise County Commonwealth’s spokesperson Jessica Hood said Friday. “Crowder’s early actions were deliberate and part of his strategy for making these boys feel comfortable enough to stay with him, putting themselves in the position to be grossly mistreated. He worked to gain this family’s trust in an effort to sexually molest and victimize young boys.”
Crowder was sentenced to 10 years each on two counts of indecent liberties with a child and 20 years for one count of sexual battery with 10 years suspended and the terms to run consecutively. On release, he will also be required to serve 10 years of supervised probation, register as a sex offender, complete sex offender treatment and counseling, and have no contact with the victim.
“While no punishment ever seems appropriate for harming a child, we are pleased with the sentence that the Court imposed in this case,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Steven Davis. “Crowder used his position as a family friend to manipulate, groom, and victimize a vulnerable child in the most formative years of his life. Our office will always go above and beyond to protect and seek justice for our most innocent children of Wise County and the City of Norton. We pray that this sentence will safeguard our community and provide closure for the victim and his family of this sickening crime.”
Crowder is being held at the Duffield Regional Jail pending transfer to the state Department of Corrections.