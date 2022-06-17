WISE — A Wise County grand jury has indicted a Big Stone Gap man on 12 counts each of rape and incest.
Michael Scott Clem, 48, was indicted on 12 counts of incest, six counts of rape and six counts of forcible rape in connection with a series of alleged incidents over a seven- year period starting in January 2014.
Ten of the incest charges against Clem carry a maximum prison sentence of 10 years on conviction, with the remaining two carrying a 20-year maximum sentence. Each of the six rape and six forcible rape charges carry a mandatory minimum life sentence.
In other indictments, Sean Daniel Roberts, 40 — the suspect in an April 22 domestic assault and murder in Norton — was indicted on two felony counts of aggravated malicious wounding in connection with the alleged assault on his wife, Shonta Lynn Kilgore, and their son, 4-year-old Jacob Nathaniel Kilgore.
Jacob Kilgore died the day of the attack, and a grand jury indicted Roberts on a count of aggravated murder. The wounding charges each carry maximum sentences of life on conviction.
Byron Kent Newsom, 42, Coeburn, was indicted on felony robbery, abduction and use-of-firearm charges for the alleged robbery of the Quality Inn in Big Stone Gap on Dec. 27. According to court records, Newsom allegedly used a rifle to rob the motel night clerk before escaping to North Carolina.
Newsome later was arrested by North Carolina authorities before his extradition. The clerk was not injured. The robbery and abduction charges each carry up to 20 years in prison and the firearm charge up to 10 years.
Danny Lee Carter, 38, Coeburn, was indicted on one count each of object sexual penetration and aggravated sexual battery in connection with an alleged March 11 incident involving a child under 13. The penetration charge carries a mandatory minimum life sentence and up to 20 years on the battery charge.
Christopher Gene Stanley, 38, Coeburn, was indicted on one count each of strangulation, malicious wounding and abduction in connection with an alleged series of incidents between April 7 and 12. The wounding and abduction charges carry terms up to life in prison and the strangulation charge up to five years.