BIG STONE GAP — Police have arrested a Big Stone Gap man in connection with a Wednesday night shooting.

Joshua Steven Scott, age unavailable, was charged with attempted aggravated malicious wounding, discharging a firearm in town limits, public intoxication and two counts of reckless handling of a firearm.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video