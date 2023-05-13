BIG STONE GAP — Larry Roberts seems laidback as he helps coordinate a reprise of 2022’s blue Highway Fest in Big Stone Gap.
The bluegrass group reunited in 2022 for the first annual festival, and Roberts and Big Stone Gap officials said the combination of the group and a weekend-long roster of nationally known bluegrass and Americana performers packed more than 3,000 visitors into the town of 5,000 people.
Roberts said Friday he is confident of exceeding that attendance when blue Highway Fest 2023 returns on Oct. 11 with four days of music in Bullitt Park and downtown Big Stone Gap.
In a presentation to the Wise County Board of Supervisors on Thursday, Roberts said having many of the original organizers of the Rhythm & Roots Reunion festival in Bristol helped last year’s festival attract U.S. visitors from coast to coast and from several countries.
Headliners like the Dan Tyminski Band — notable for their performance on the “O Brother, Where Art Thou” film soundtrack — are returning, along with the festival’s namesake in October.
The new lineup includes several renowned acts, Roberts said. Sam Bush, The SteelDrivers, Scythian, the Tim O’Brien Band, the Seldom Scene, Beth Snapp, Ralph Stanley II and the Clinch Mountain Boys. Dave Eggar and more will keep visitors busy over the four-day weekend.
“In addition to big-time closers, we have big-time acts across the whole festival,” said Roberts. “One visitor last year told me that the variety and quality of performers made us the Telluride Bluegrass Festival of the East. That’s our trademark, a stellar lineup.”
While the 2022 festival helped the local economy, Roberts said the festival format will change this year. With performances in Bullitt Park ending by 9:30 p.m. each night, several artists will continue performances around the town’s Wood Avenue Visitors Center well into the early morning hours.
“Carson Peters and Iron Mountain will host Jamming in the Gap on Friday and Saturday of the festival starting around 7 p.m.,” said Roberts. “Everyone with an instrument will be invited to jam with Carson and his band. We want to see the public get involved with the festival that way and enjoy themselves.”
Roberts said hotel and motel rooms and some RV campsites are still available in the Wise County area but are going fast for the festival weekend. The 2022 festival had a spillover effect on tourism across the county and the Tri-Cities last year, and Roberts said that helps the whole region by highlighting the sights and activities across the region for visitors.