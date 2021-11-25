BIG STONE GAP — Two holiday events have returned to Southwest Virginia for folks looking for a day or nighttime festive outing.
The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park brings back its Festival of Trees for a 26th season. The event will continue through Dec. 31 with 82 themed Christmas trees and decorated fireplace mantel and doorway displays throughout the museum’s basement and three floors.
Museum interpretive staffer Tyler Hughes said the festival brings back several longtime organization and individual-themed trees this year along with some newcomers such as Friends of Southwest Virginia and The Crooked Road.
Museum visitors can see trees with a variety of themes: family, local businesses, community service and government agencies, history, childhood, pets, and more.
The museum’s first floor is dominated by the red-and-silver motif tree of one of the festival’s longtime sponsors, Norton Pepsi-Cola Bottling, Hughes said as he walked through the museum’s “forest.”
“We’re very grateful for them because they’re a major sponsor of the event and we appreciate all that they do,” he said.
The decorations range from traditional Victorian and folkloric to the humorous and offbeat and, in one instance, the poignant. The Big Stone Gap Fire Department tree, installed days before the death of town police officer and firefighter Michael Chandler, now stands as a memorial to him and to all first responders.
The basement also holds a few trees, including one by the Friends of the Southwest Virginia Museum bedecked with photos from the area’s history. One can spend time with that tree looking at a variety of pictures, from the region’s coal heritage, old schools, the first airplane to land and take off in Big Stone Gap, and town native and Gov. A. Linwood Holton, who was born just a few hundred yards down the road from the museum.
One of the trees popular with visitors this year is a green-themed Grinch pine, Hughes said. Another tree from a local mobile home business plays with the festival theme by using a stepladder adorned with lights, ribbon and ornaments.
“It’s nice because the festival offers everybody an opportunity to make a display of something that’s meaningful to them,” Hughes said. “Obviously a lot of our organizations put out a message about what they’re passionate about.”
Hughes said the Festival of Trees’ reputation means groups and individuals are lining up each year to participate.
“We do have a waiting list because this is one of our most popular programs,” he said of the volume of participants each year. “If you’re interested in submitting a tree, we ask that you call and give us your name.”
The Festival of Trees is included in the normal museum admission, Hughes said, and special viewings are each Friday and Saturday from 6-10 p.m. The museum windows will be open during the special viewings, so visitors can enjoy for free the sight of an old mansion in the holiday spirit.
Museum hours are Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sunday, 1 p.m.-5 p.m. The museum is closed Thanksgiving and Christmas days and on Mondays.
Admission is ages 6-12: $3; ages 13 and up: $5. Admission rates for groups of 10 or more are: ages 6-12: $2; ages 13 and up: $4.
Face coverings are requested for all visitors in the museum and on the grounds when physical distancing is not possible.
A short distance from the museum, the public can enjoy the Greenbelt in Lights through Dec. 31 along the Big Stone Gap Greenbelt. From the trail’s main entrance at Bullitt Park, pedestrians can enjoy free outdoor holiday light displays by businesses, organizations, civic groups and individuals along the paved trail.
For more information on Greenbelt in Lights, call (276) 523-2303 or stop by the Big Stone Gap Visitor Center on Wood Avenue.