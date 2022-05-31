NORTON — “Making Friends in the Mountains” is the theme for this year’s Best Friend Festival in Norton June 5-11.
While the festival returned in 2021 after a year’s downtime from the pandemic, Wise County and Norton Chamber of Commerce President Rick Colley said 2022 will bring the festival back to normal activities and events this summer.
“After the pandemic we’re bringing back some of the favorites of past Best Friend Festivals,” said Colley. “We’ll have Karaoke in the Park, Cranking with Crutchfield and Gospel Night along with several events through the week. We’re looking forward to a big crowd this year.”
The festival starts on Sunday, June 5, with the traditional Kids Fishing Day from 4-6 p.m. at the Norton Reservoir, followed by a Night Float from 7-10:30 p.m. Participants can bring their own kayak, and some kayaks will be available.
Monday night, June 6, at 6:30 p.m. is Gospel Night at the municipal parking lot on Park Avenue, with Lost Creek Ministries Praise and Worship, Soul’s Journey and other performers.
Tuesday, June 7, features several youth and family activities in downtown Norton at the municipal parking lot and Norton Expo Center:
• Bike Rodeo for ages 12 and under, 2 p.m.
• Paint-a-Trash Can, 3 p.m.
• Outdoor Crafts, 3 p.m.
• Trash to Treasures Workshop, 4-5 p.m.
• Friends’ and Farmers’ Market, 4-6 p.m.
• Karaoke contest: Kids 2-10 starting at 5 p.m., followed by ages 10-18 and the Adult Karaoke contest for 18 and older, the Kids Talent Show for 15 and under and the Adult Talent Show for 15 and older.
Wednesday, June 8, includes:
• Norton Cinema City Kids Day, with $1 admission for kids movies at 10 a.m. and noon.
• Senior Citizens Day, 10:30 a.m. – noon at the Norton Expo Center
• Lions Club/Kiwanis Club Kids Night at downtown Park Avenue, 5-9 p.m., followed by Movie Night at 8:45 p.m. with “The Missing Link”.
Thursday, June 9, features the “Touch-A-Truck” family event, on Park Avenue across from Woodbooger Grill, where city and first responder vehicles will be on display from 5-7 p.m. Starting at 8 p.m., the “Cranking with Crutchfield Car Show and Teen Dance” runs through 11 p.m. The dance is for ages 13-19.
The First Bank and Trust Best Friend Celebration Hot Dog Lunch opens Friday’s events from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The J.I. Burton Class of 1958 will hold reunion activities Friday, and the Friday Night Family Fun Night starts at 6 p.m. with Get Ready to Dance and Tumble at the Municipal Parking Lot Main Stage.
A tribute to the 1951 Norton Little League team follows at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Fun Night continues at 8 p.m. with performers Craig Street Ramblers, Sundown at 8:45 p.m. and Railway Express at 9:45 p.m. A Kids Place downtown from 7-11 p.m. features kids rides, bungee jump and other activities.
Saturday, June 11, winds up the Best Friend Festival with the Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast from 7-11 a.m. at the Norton Expo Center. The Rehab 5K Hero’s Benefit Run starts at the Expo Center at 7 p.m., and the Citywide Yard Sale also runs from 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
Flea Market vendors also will be at the Country Cabin II parking lot and municipal parking lot starting at 7 a.m.
The city will dedicate a plaque at 2 p.m. to the 1951 Norton Little League team for being the first desegregated team. The plaque will be unveiled at Park Avenue near Romano’s Restaurant. J.I. Burton High School will hold its Hall of Fame Dinner at 6 p.m., followed by the Class of 1958 Reunion.