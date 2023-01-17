WISE — About 100 people gathered in Wise on Monday for their own remembrance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and what his work means today.
The 27th annual Martin Luther King Jr. March and Remembrance, organized by UVA Wise’s Black History Month Committee, combined a communal meal, the candlelight march from Wise Baptist Church to the Wise First Church of God, music, prayer and reflection on King’s works and beliefs before his assassination in April 1968.
UVA Wise Chancellor Donna Henry told the gathering that celebration was a key part of this year’s theme: Remember — Celebrate — Act.
“As we listen to the words of Reverend Leroy Cain, let’s celebrate the actions of the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr.,” said Henry. “Let’s celebrate that we’re in a place of respect that’s free of judgment, a place of cooperation and shared work. We’re together to remember, to honor and to hope.”
Henry said Monday’s event placed the audience and the community in harmony.
“We share in the peace and reconciliation of this moment,” Henry said. “We are a community, a community that comes together in aid and that comes together in celebration. We’re part of a community, a welcoming community. We acknowledge and celebrate our diversity and in this community, we celebrate our diversity strong and in our unity.”
Music has been a part of previous King remembrance events in Wise, and two performers — local band The Fatty Livers and duo Joshua Outsey and Colin “CJ” Colston — departed from the normal gospel and spiritual themes. The Livers brought back three pop songs — “Get Together,” “Abraham, Martin and John,” and “In the Name of Love” — to carry the theme of King’s work. Outsey and Colston combined traditional gospel style and rap to provide the feel of the Black church and King’s background.
Cain, pastor of Norton’s Chestnut Grove Baptist Church, asked the audience to remember King’s role as an activist as much as his clerical role.
“Our purpose today is to remember him, what he stood for, to celebrate his accomplishments because of his actions and to realize that we too can make a difference through our own actions from Dr. King’s examples.”
Cain recounted King’s history of social justice activism — helping organize the 1955 Montgomery, Alabama, bus boycott after Rosa Parks’ arrest, organizing the 1963 March on Washington, pushing for the Civil Rights Act and Voting Rights Act, supporting Memphis garbage workers’ demands for better and safer working conditions. He added that King was assassinated less than 24 hours after speaking in support of the Memphis movement.
“Dr. King said that injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. Whatever affects one directly affects all indirectly.”
Cain pointed to the 1991 police beating of Rodney King and the 2020 police killing of George Floyd — both recorded and broadcast to the public — and the following protests and riots as an example of how history can repeat itself.
“As we look at our lives today, we must ask ourselves what do we really believe and what are we willing to stand up for,” said Cain. “In (King’s) last speech he said, ‘We’ve got some difficult days ahead,’ but he said it really didn’t matter to him now. He said, ‘I’ve been to the mountaintop, and I’ve seen the promised land. I may not get there with you, but I want you to know tonight that we as a people will get to the promised land.’ “
“He wasn’t just speaking to one group of people,” Cain added, “and we are one people with one God. Dr. King said, ‘At my funeral, I want someone to get up and say Dr. King tried to help somebody. Dr. King tried to love everybody. Dr. King tried to serve humanity.’ “