CHURCH HILL — Ellie McLain swam her way to several Volunteer High School records, four all-conference awards, four trips to the state meet and a regional championship this year.
Now she’s headed to Mars Hill University to join the Lions swimming team on a combined athletic and academic scholarship.
Not bad for a swimming star who attends a high school that doesn’t have its own pool.
Last week, McLain signed her letter of intent and became the first Volunteer student to earn a swimming scholarship in the 9-year history of the school’s swimming program.
McLain told the Times News on Tuesday that the scholarship is almost a full ride, although she will have to pay some toward her room and board.
The academic aspect of the scholarship rewards McLain for having all A’s throughout her high school career. She has taken so many dual enrollment classes at Volunteer that her first year of college classes is almost complete.
McLain was also Tennessee student president of SkillsUSA where she focused on criminal justice, a subject that will play a big role in her career path. McLain will major in political science with a minor in psychology with the intention of attending law school after completing her undergraduate studies.
Her goal is to become a defense attorney.
“I’ve put a lot of work into it”
McLain has been swimming competitively since she was 6 years old, when her parents put her on the Church Hill Stingrays.
“When I turned 9, I joined the Barracuda swim team, and I’ve been swimming year-around ever since,” she said. “I’ve put a lot of work into it, so I’m really happy to get a scholarship and be able to continue swimming for four more years. It was definitely hard on some days having to study on the way to swim meets and do homework on the way back in the car, but I wanted to keep my grades up so I could obtain an academic and an athletic scholarship.”
Volunteer swimming coach Jim Whalen said it takes a lot of dedication to swim at Volunteer because the practices are at the Kingsport Aquatic Center, and all of their meets are “away games.”
“Ellie is our first student to sign a scholarship to swim, and we are just tickled to death,” Whalen said. “When we add sports like this, it’s all about giving kids an opportunity to compete. The bonus is for some to continue after high school and use it to help pay for their education.”
Whalen has coached McLain for nine years, including the middle school team, and before that the Church Hill Barracudas. He believes Mars Hill was attracted to McLain because of her versatility.
“What makes her so marketable is she swam the 200 meter IM (individual medley), and in the IM you’re swimming all four swim strokes,” Whalen said. “The back, the breast, the free and the fly. When she gets to Mars Hill, she’ll either be doing the IM, or they’ll specialize her in one stroke and she’ll excel in it.”
Whalen added, “Mars Hill wants a kid who can do every stroke, and they can fit her in to wherever they need her on their team.”
“We want them to be like Ellie”
McLain noted that although the rules allow her to compete in the state meet only in two events, she technically qualified in all of them.
“You can kind of throw me in wherever you need me and I can swim it,” she said.
McLain’s swimming scholarship is a major accomplishment for Volunteer High School as a whole, and Whalen believes it’s only the beginning. McLain has shown the younger swimmers the way and set a high bar.
“We’re using Ellie as an example,” he added. “We’ve got a lot of younger girls, and we want them to be like Ellie. She’s got a lot of records, and we want those younger girls to achieve what she has achieved. Ellie is a great role model, and we’ve got some young kids coming up who want to be just like Ellie. Hopefully this is the first of many more scholarships to come.”
McLain said the younger swimmers haven’t been shy about telling her they’re coming after her records. She wants them to go for it.
“Some of them are nicer than others,” McLain said. “Some of them just straight up come up to me and say they’re going to beat me. I’m excited for them. I want them to. I worked hard and I want them to know they have to work even harder.”