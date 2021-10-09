KINGSPORT — Bays Mountain is currently spotted with changing leaves throughout the park, just in time for Fall Fest.
The park, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, will hold its Fall Fest on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Kids activities will include pumpkin painting, animal mask crafts, airbrush tattoos and more from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
An activity map will be available at the gatehouse.
Live music will also be available.
Alternative bluegrass and country band Monroeville will perform at the Bays Mountain Amphitheater. Live music will continue from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Various food trucks will also be on site, and a cake walk at the Lily Pad Pavilion will take place at 3 p.m., where you can win baked goods from local bakeries.
Guests can also participate in the Nature Quest scavenger hunt throughout the park and earn a prize by completing 10 items.
Bays Mountain is located at 853 Bays Mountain Park Road. For more information, go to https://www.baysmountain.com/event/fall-fest/.
