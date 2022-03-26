KINGSPORT — Programs and activities are ramping up at Bays Mountain Park for spring, summer and fall, one of the nation’s largest city-owned parks.
The park marked its 50th anniversary last year.
Among its features are hiking and mountain biking trails, a planetarium, wildlife habitats and exhibits, a 44-acre lake, and a ropes course with zip line — all of which park officials hope to offer well into the future.
“We get people into the great outdoors,” Park Manager Rob Cole said at a release party last October for a book commemorating the park’s 50th anniversary. “We give people a chance to find peace of mind, to chase health goals, and to learn. That’s special. We’re really just launching the next 50 years.”
“Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium: Celebrating 50 Years” is a hardback book which describes the original plans for the park as well as the park’s history. It was sponsored by Eastman Credit Union and was created in partnership with the Times News.
“Unalii’s Unexpected Adventure” was released at the same time. The children’s book takes readers on an adventure through the park, detailing educational information, wildlife photos, and a glossary of terms. It was sponsored by Ballad Health Niswonger Children’s Network, which allows all the children’s book’s proceeds to benefit projects at the park, including upgrades to the wolf habitat and construction of the Fox Den natural play space.
The books remain available for purchase at the Kingsport Times News.
The commemorative book is $30 and the children’s book is $15. You can bundle and get both for $39. You can also call (423) 723-1442 for shipping information.
WHAT’S NEW IN ’22?
A $1 million upgrade of the park’s amphitheater is in the works and expected to be completed this year.
The amphitheater that’s been in use since the park opened has wooden, no-backrest bench seating for several hundred.
Thanks to a lead grant from Eastman Chemical Co., which has long invested in the park, a new amphitheater will be constructed of concrete and stone with seating for 341 people. It will also have a covered stage and restrooms and changing rooms.
ADA parking will be available and guests will be able to access the new facility more easily, allowing the park to expand the programs it offers there and furthering its mission of educating visitors about the natural area that surrounds us.
The new amphitheater will be roughly the same size as the current one, but it will be located at a more central area in the park, closer to the Nature Center.
The amphitheater has been home to many events and programs over the years as an important part of the park’s programs, which annually attract more than 200,000 visitors, making Bays Mountain Park one of Tennessee’s top 50 most visited attractions.
The deer habitat and fox habitat will receive updates as part of this project due to their proximity to the new amphitheater site. Other improvements include the Fox Den Playground and a 3.75-mile legacy trail.
SOME HISTORY
In 1965, Mayor Hugh Rule appointed a committee to study ways to possibly develop the mountain into a park, and the city hired the National Audubon Society to help design it. With assistance from Eastman, work began in 1970 on the nature center and planetarium, which was dedicated and opened on May 24, 1971.
To learn more about Bays Mountain Park, go to baysmountain.com or call (423) 229-9447.