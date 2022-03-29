The battle is set to begin.
It could pit brother against brother. Family against family.
The Glow Nerf battle is back.
“The Glow Nerf Battle has been one of our most requested events from the public,” Kingsport Parks and Recreation Administrator Travis Sensabaugh said. “So come on out, lock and load and battle through the evening with glowing neon colors lighting your way.”
The Kingsport Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the one-day Glow Nerf Battle this Saturday at the Lynn View Community Center, 257 Walker St.
This will be the second Glow Nerf event the department has held in recent months. The first battle occurred just before Christmas.
This time it will be the post-apocalypse of April Fool’s Day.
The second battle will take place Saturday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The event is free and open to all families.
All participants must come prepared for battle with their own personal Nerf blaster of choice, and everyone is encouraged to wear bright, colorful clothing to glow vividly in the neon arena.
Four-thousand special glow-in-the-dark Nerf darts will be provided for the duration of the battle.
Glow events are when participants wear neon or white clothes, the lights to a gym are turned off and the black lights are turned on. Everyone then “glows” in the dark while running around and playing a game.