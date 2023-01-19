Wise AMLER grant for Wise Sports Complex

Town of Wise Recreation Specialist Doug Bates, Mayor Teresa Adkins and Town Manager Laura Roberts stand at home plate of one of six baseball/softball fields at the town's Sports Complex. A $371,000 federal Abandoned Mine Land Economic Recovery grant will help put the field under lights as part of an effort to host more travel ball events at the complex.

 Mike Still - Kingsport Times News

WISE — The town of Wise was the last stop on a $1.39 million series of federal mine abandoned mine land grants on Wednesday.

Wise officials joined Virginia Department of Energy representatives and Ninth District Congressman Morgan Griffith to announce $371,000 in Abandoned Mine Land Economic Recovery funds for the town’s Sports Complex.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.