Town of Wise Recreation Specialist Doug Bates, Mayor Teresa Adkins and Town Manager Laura Roberts stand at home plate of one of six baseball/softball fields at the town's Sports Complex. A $371,000 federal Abandoned Mine Land Economic Recovery grant will help put the field under lights as part of an effort to host more travel ball events at the complex.
WISE — The town of Wise was the last stop on a $1.39 million series of federal mine abandoned mine land grants on Wednesday.
Wise officials joined Virginia Department of Energy representatives and Ninth District Congressman Morgan Griffith to announce $371,000 in Abandoned Mine Land Economic Recovery funds for the town’s Sports Complex.
Virginia Energy acting Director Will Clear joined Mayor Teresa Adkins, Town Manager Laura Roberts and Town Council members Ben Conway and Jeff Dotson in presenting the grant to install lighting at one of six core baseball/softball fields at the complex.
AMLER funds are aimed at projects developing and improving former mine sites for business or tourism related projects. Roberts said the funds will help the town attract travel softball and youth baseball tourneys while increasing motel, restaurant and other businesses during those events.
Roberts told Wednesday’s attendees that the Sports Complex, which first opened in the mid 1990’s, has already hosted several travel ball events. Lighting the fields will allow expanded night game play and attract more events, she said.
“Sports tourism is becoming a growing part of the region’s economy,” Roberts added.
The lighting project already has gone through design and a federally required environmental review study awaiting final federal Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement approval, Roberts said. Construction bidding is the next step, she said, and the project could happen as soon as early fall this year.
Town Recreation Specialist Doug Bates said the AMLER lighting project fits with planned drainage work to help expand parking at the complex for larger events.
Virginia Energy presented two other AMLER grants Wednesday. The Dickenson County Industrial Development Authority received $869, 584 to start erosion control and site preparation for three business-ready sites near Red Onion State Prison. The new grant adds to $2 million in previous AMLER funds for that project.
People Incorporated received a $150,000 grant to revitalize the Trammell community in Dickenson County. The funds will restore more than 2,000 feet of sidewalk and remove several blighted homes in the community. That work builds on planned home rebuilding, playground improvements and infrastructure work.