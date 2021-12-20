WISE — If baseball, alternative chess and women in trouble hold your interest, Lynn Sutter’s work may have you covered.
On the artistic side, Sutter — a legal assistant for a Norton law firm — is the latest exhibitor to fill the walls and tables at the Charles W. Harris Art Gallery in the Lonesome Pine Regional Library’s Wise branch. Her collection of large-scale figures, vignettes and chess sets represent what she says is her attempt to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The gallery’s walls will be lined through Jan. 6 with a series of figures of women trapped in what Sutter calls “the reality of the world has given them.”
The women — a combination of sculpted polymer clay heads, implanted “hair” and paper and cloth clothing set in an open tray backdrop — range from a woman ravaged by absinthe and an escapee from a 19th century French insane asylum to a tuberculosis victim, a nun with stigmata and a woman in a dress gown in a well-furnished living room.
Sutter said each figure’s backdrop represents their “essential environments.”
“They have their own stories and are filled with their own angst,” said Sutter. “None of them look supremely happy, I don’t think.”
Spread through the figures are Sutter’s take on the “trophy wife” concept — sculpted female heads on the necks of game animals and mounted just like hunting trophies.
“There’s an oddness to all of them,” Sutter said. “They’re sort of captives to their own fashionable setting.”
While those figures were done a few years ago over the space of a year, Sutter said the newer works — chess sets and hanging chess boards — were inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic. The boards are off-the-shelf painted tabletops and display bases, and Sutter made custom sets from various pieces of hardware.
“The chess sets and boards, I can explain,” Sutter said. “That’s getting through COVID, listening to too much Phillip Glass and hanging out in Lowe’s. I was in plumbing for the longest time, then I discovered the electrical section, and it was a whole new world. All this just resulted.”
One set — made of various fittings including wiring nuts, conduit and box fittings and other electrical parts — includes designs on the board resembling circuit board schematics. Another has pawns, rooks, bishops, knights, kings and queens built up from various-sized nuts and bolts.
“This is a result of trying to figure out how when your civilization is cracking,” Sutter added.
While Sutter has focused most recently on her art, she also developed a reputation as a baseball historian a decade earlier starting with “Ball, Bat and Bitumen: A History of Coalfield Baseball in the Appalachian South” after she moved from New Mexico.
“I saw a history of Lee County, the pictorial history of Lee County and there was a photograph of men in there,” Sutter said. “As I recall, they were in kind of mismatched uniforms and someone had taken a fountain pen and written ‘miners’ over the pocket, and I thought, coal miners? I knew virtually nothing about coal mining in those days, just that I had that visceral reaction to the concept of it that I think most people do is that it’s so scary.”
That photo led to Sutter interviewing several players from mine company teams in Southwest Virginia, Kentucky and southern West Virginia and drawing a picture of how baseball wove itself into the coalfields’ social and industrial fabric from the late 19th century until the 1950s.
Sutter discovered how baseball became part of life in the region’s coal camps and larger towns. Mine companies often realized that baseball was a way to develop community pride and divert workers’ attention from unionization.
With the first company teams forming in the region in the 1880s, Sutter said baseball grew into various leagues and expanded into semi-professional leagues through the 1950s. Coalfield rail towns like Appalachia and Norton found themselves in the center of coal camp teams like Derby, Keokee and Stonega, while mining companies often bought uniforms, equipment and even buses for their teams to compete in the region.
Sutter said better players often got lighter duty on the surface instead of underground work, while companies often brought in ringers to pitch. As communities began to back their local teams, women often were in the forefront of that support.
“You wouldn’t want to be an umpire in some of those games and make a bad call,” Sutter said, “because the women would come off the hillsides around those fields and after you.”
Baseball evolved into various league systems by the 1930s and postwar period, especially in southern West Virginia, Sutter said
“We were never that organized around here, but we certainly did have our moments,” Sutter said. “The Lonesome Pine League around here — they called it amateur, but we know better. There was the Mountain States League that was formed around 1948, and that was a class D league.”
As the company league system grew, some towns found themselves with their own semi-pro teams by the 1950s. Sutter said Norton had its own club, the Braves, that earned national attention in funny and impressive ways.
“The Norton Braves of the Mountain States League, that was one of the most entertaining baseball teams of all time because at one point it was failing so miserably because it was about to be pulled from the league,” Sutter said. “The women of Norton took over the team and made it to Look magazine and the Sporting News. You had Lefty Gomez coming to Norton to talk to the women who were running the team. I have seen some pictures of the women modeling batting stance for the team, and you see these sheepish-looking guys in their uniforms thinking, “Oh god, this is how I’m going to be immortalized.’ “
Sutter said the team’s fortunes shifted with an influx of Cuban players and, in 1953, the signing of Billy Williams as the team’s first Black player. Williams got his start in Dickenson County in Clinchco, where Sutter said the team there produced several solid players.
“You kind of have to wonder about the reception the Cuban players got,” said Sutter, “because Billy couldn’t eat with the rest of the team, so he had to go to Shorty Joy’s on the southside. Billy Williams went on to spend the rest of his career with the Cleveland system as this tremendous batting coach.”
Just two years before Williams signed with the Braves, the Norton Little League allowed Black children to play on its teams, Sutter added.
“There are times when I want to shake every young baseball player who’s playing at Burton and Big Stone Gap and say, ‘Your towns were professional baseball towns at one point,’ “ said Sutter. “That doesn’t even include the players who would go on to the bigs who played in some of these towns.”
“Ball, Bat and Bitumen” earned Sutter a Society of American Baseball Researchers award in 2010, which she followed up with the SABR 2011 award for a book on New Mexico baseball in mining companies and tribal areas, “New Mexico Baseball: Miners, Outlaws, Indians and Isotopes, 1880 to the Present.”
“It was the first time that a woman received the SABR award and the first time someone had won in consecutive years,” Sutter said, adding that she had published under her initials L.M. Sutter to avoid any issues about being a woman.
“Whether you like baseball or not, the importance of baseball is that it has been such a mirror of American socio-economic history from its inception,” Sutter said of her research. “No baseball game was ever played in a vacuum, in my opinion, until the 1950s, when the real soul of the game was lost, or even the 1960s, when it ceased to be an integral part of community life.”
Sutter’s art exhibit runs through Jan. 6 at the Charles W. Harris Art Gallery at the Lonesome Pine Regional Library in Wise during library hours. “Ball, Bat and Bitumen” is available for checkout at all Lonesome Pine Regional Library branches.