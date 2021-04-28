ABINGDON — Barter Theatre’s summer lineup includes outdoor music from different genres as performances continue at the Moonlite Theatre.
Barter Artistic Director Katy Brown said the new summer season also marks the first time that the Barter’s resident acting company will return to the stage since the 2020 spring season closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The season starts June 18 with “Always ... Patsy Cline,” a full-length musical telling the story of Cline’s unlikely friendship with a fan during the last two years of the legendary country singer’s life.
“Always ... Patsy Cline” will mark the first time that resident company actors and Actor’s Equity Association members Kim Morgan Dean in the title role and Tricia Matthews as fan Louise Seger will perform on a Barter stage since the close of the company’s 2019 season.
On July 16, Barter will start a Music at the Moonlite concert series, also performed by Barter Players resident company members. “Doo-Wop at the Drive In” opens the series with a musical revue of girl group hits from the ’50s, ’60s and beyond, according to Brown.
“Barter Sings Broadway” opening July 30, features the Barter Players performing Broadway musical selections on the Moonlite Theatre stage.
The spring season still has one more feature. “Alice in Wonderland” runs May 21 – June 5 at the Moonlite. Also, Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” runs through May 14 and the stage adaptation of C.S. Lewis’s “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” runs through May 15.
In a message to Barter subscribers, Brown addressed the theatre’s plans for returning to its indoor spaces.
“We will return to the theatres as soon as it is safe and we are approved to fill a significant enough portion of the theatre to make it economically feasible,” said Brown. “In the meantime, our summer programming is designed to celebrate the combined fun of the drive-in and Barter Theatre.”
Barter Theatre encourages patrons to utilize the Moonlite field for pre-show tailgates. The Moonlite is now offering contactless carside concession delivery.
Tickets are available now online at www.bartertheatre.com or by calling the Barter box office at (276) 628-3991.
Barter’s schedule through August 2021:
“The Tempest”: through May 14
“The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe”: through May 15
“Alice In Wonderland”: May 21-June 5
“Always ... Patsy Cline”: June 18-July 10
“Doo-Wop at the Drive In”: July 16-July 24
“Barter Sings Broadway”: July 30- Aug. 7