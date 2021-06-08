ABINGDON — Barter Theatre has announced the casts for opening shows in its summer concert series, “Music at the Moonlite.”
“Doo-Wop at the Drive-In” and “Barter Sings Broadway”, mark the July opening lineup at the Moonlite Drive-In Stage and feature members of Barter’s resident acting company.
“Doo-Wop at the Drive-In,” starting July 16, features Ashley Campos, Kim Morgan Dean, Hannah Ingram, and Zoë Velling. This concert will feature “feel-good hits from the 1950s and beyond.”
“Barter Sings Broadway,” starting July 30, features Barter resident company members Sean Campos, Dean, Justin Tyler Lewis, and Velling. This concert will feature songs from Broadway hits including “The Sound of Music,” “The Phantom of the Opera,” “My Fair Lady,” “Grease,” “The King & I” and “Wicked.”
Barter Theatre encourages patrons to utilize the Moonlite field for pre-show tailgates, and contactless carside concession delivery will be available.
“Doo-Wop at the Drive-In” showtimes:
• Friday, July 16, 9 p.m.
• Saturday, July 17, 9 p.m.
• Friday, July 23, 9 p.m.
• Saturday, July 24, 9 p.m.
“Barter Sings Broadway” showtimes:
• Friday, July 30, 8:50 p.m.
• Saturday, July 31, 8:50 p.m.
• Sunday, Aug. 1, 8:50 p.m.
• Friday, Aug. 6, 8:50 p.m.
• Saturday, Aug. 7, 8:50 p.m.