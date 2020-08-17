NORTON — Planned improvements at the Bark Camp Recreation Area in Scott County will start today, with intermittent closings for the next four months.
Clinch District Ranger Michelle Davalos said Friday that visitors planning a trip to Bark Camp should call the district office at (276) 679-8370 to check the site’s closure status.
Contractors will be working between Aug. 17 and Nov. 24 on the $249,000 project to replace the water system and overhaul the reservoir and wellhead at Bark Camp.
“I’m excited that we will be able to reopen the Bark Camp campground for the 2021 summer recreation season once this project is complete,” Davalos said.
Public comments are also being sought on plans to improve wheelchair accessibility by expanding a wheelchair-accessible section of the Bark Camp Lake Trail, installing an accessible fishing pad and stabilizing the lakeshore.
Comments should be submitted by Aug. 28 to: Clinch Ranger District, attention: Bark Camp Lake Trail, 1700 Park Ave. SW, Norton, VA 24273.
For more information on the trail project, call (276) 679-8370.