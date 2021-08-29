KINGSPORT — The Bank of Tennessee recently appointed two of its own.
The bank’s current president, Will Barrett, has been named the new chief executive officer, and Detra Cleven will serve as the chief operating officer.
“Our philosophy is to recruit and groom future leaders for success instead of hiring people outside the market,” said William B. Greene Jr., chairman of BancTenn Corp. and the board of directors of Bank of Tennessee, in a press release. “In this way, we grow leaders who understand and know the people of the communities we serve to better meet the challenges that our customers face. This creates a culture at Bank of Tennessee that no other financial institution in Tennessee has.”
Barrett will succeed Dale Fair, who retires after more than doubling the size of the bank during his tenure.
Barrett is a native of Kingsport, where he graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School and later earned a BA in economics and religion and then his MBA at Wake Forest University. He is also a graduate of the LSU Graduate School of Banking. Barrett and his wife have one daughter and live in Johnson City.
Barrett has been with Bank of Tennessee for 25 years serving in various roles including retail banking, credit, lending and operations. He has also served as the Northeast Tennessee president and most recently as COO.
Cleven started her career at Bank of Tennessee in 2011. She was born and raised in Minnesota, where she attended Saint Olaf College. There, she was inducted into the Sports Hall of Fame in 2014 as a competitive swimmer. Her banking career started in 1993, and in 2019, she graduated with the highest honors in LSU Graduate School of Banking history. Her role as COO is to oversee all operational aspects of the company. Cleven and her husband live in Kingsport and have twins who are currently in college.
“I am excited to continue making a positive impact in the lives of our employees, our customers and our communities,” Cleven said.
Fair will continue to serve as the bank’s chairman of the board for Bank of Tennessee. He is a native of Elizabethton, where he excelled as an All-State football player for Elizabethton High School. He attended the University of Tennessee, where he also played football for the Volunteers. After completing college, Fair was a high school teacher and football coach in Middle Tennessee for several years until moving back to Elizabethton in 1981 to accept a position at Citizens Bank. In 2002, he left the banking industry to serve the community’s needs as mayor of Carter County. Fair held the elected position for four years.
In July 2012, Fair returned to the banking industry as president and CEO of Carter County Bank, a division of Bank of Tennessee. Fair was promoted to president and COO of Bank of Tennessee in December 2013, and in October 2019, he became the bank’s CEO. Fair has been married to his wife, Cindy, for 43 years and has three children and seven grandchildren.
“The entire management team is fantastic and will continue making the necessary changes to maintain the existing goals and objectives of Bank of Tennessee and its affiliates,” Fair said. “It has been a true privilege to work for and with Mr. Bill Greene and the board of directors. I hope to continue assisting Mr. Greene and the board in directing the future success of our great institution.”
The Bank of Tennessee is a locally owned, community bank headquartered in East Tennessee with 21 branch locations and $1.7 billion in assets. For more information, visit www.bankoftennessee.com or call (423) 378-9500.