By MIKE STILL
ABINGDON — The Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center’s grand ballroom saw a different kind of dance Saturday as more than 1,900 people from three health districts received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
Saturday’s vaccination clinic — the first large-scale operation for persons age 16-64 with underlying health conditions in far Southwest Virginia — required choreographing health departments, the state’s Volunteer Medical Reserve Corps, Army National Guard soldiers and a group of newly authorized vaccinators.
Dr. Karen Shelton, director of the Mount Rogers, LENOWISCO and Cumberland Plateau Health Districts, said that coordination paid off with approximately 300-400 people getting their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in the first hour of the 8 1/2 -hour event.
“This is the joyous part,” Shelton said as she watched patients checking in at the ballroom entrance, getting their shot, confirming appointments for a second dose three weeks from Saturday and heading to a mandatory 15-30-minute observation period before leaving.
“We give as many shots as we can in as many arms as we can safely and effectively,” Shelton said.
Breanne Forbes Hubbard, population health coordinator for the Mount Rogers district, said that more than 18% of the three districts’ population have gotten their first dose of the vaccine, surpassing the statewide percentage of the population.
Virginia 40th District Sen. Todd Pillion cosponsored legislation approved by the General Assembly and signed by Gov. Ralph Northam to expand the pool of qualified medical personnel to give COVID-19 vaccinations. As a dentist, Pillion was included in that group and found himself manning one of eight vaccination stations during the clinic.
“I’ve seen 50 to 60 patients this morning,” Pillion said at 10 a.m., “and I’ve got 230 scheduled today. They’ve come from Gate City, Galax, Swords Creek, Wise and all over Southwest Virginia.”
Pillion said the legislation allows physicians’ assistants, dentists, nurses, and qualified medical and nursing students to administer the vaccines. That allows clinics like Saturday’s event to get more people vaccinated faster.
“The Virginia Medical Reserve Corps and the National Guard are also helping things run smoothly, and we’ve just got a lot of good volunteers here today. Dr. Shelton is running a tight ship — in fact a fleet of ships with the three health districts.”
Suzette and David Jackson came from Wytheville — in the Mount Rogers district — to Pillion’s station to get their first doses.
“I would just tell others to get it,” Suzette said before making an appointment to get the second dose. “This is easy.”
Wise resident Ben Cox — another of Pillion’s patients — said he has always been proactive with his health and saw the effects of COVID-19 closer than he would have liked.
“My mom, dad and niece all got COVID-19 in August,” Cox said. “My dad was in the hospital 13 days, and he’s still seeing some effects from it. My mom and niece had minor effects from it, but they were still sick for several days.”
Cox said that getting the vaccine makes sense for anyone concerned about their health and the health of others.
“I don’t want to get something that’s detrimental to me,” Cox said.
Vaccination allocations have been steady for the region in recent weeks, Shelton said, with the three districts getting a total of about 4,000 doses a week. As vaccinations for the first two segments of the state’s priority group one have progressed since late December, she said, that means the three health districts have been able to include more people in the 16-64 age range who have underlying health conditions.
Shelton said more vaccine doses are coming into the region through the federal retail pharmacy program. Walgreens, Food City pharmacy sites, individual pharmacies, healthcare providers and clinics such as the Health Wagon and Stone Mountain Health Services are coordinating with health districts in scheduling appointments, she said, and that has helped reach more people in the 16-64 age population.
“We know some communities are seeing less vaccine availability, and we’re working with them too,” Shelton said, adding that the recently approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine and growing supplies of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are helping boost availability.
While health districts in the region had been getting supplies of the Moderna vaccine — approved for use in people 18 and older — Saturday’s event was supplied with the Pfizer vaccine that is approved for persons 16 and older. That allowed the clinic to reach out to a wider population.
Virginia Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Bristol, said that Saturday’s event shows how vaccine supply bottlenecks at the federal level are clearing and more Southwest Virginians are getting shots.
“Everything from Wytheville west is now calibrated on the statewide system,” O’Quinn said. “The health districts are doing an incredible job with getting large-scale clinics going.”
Shelton said planning and coordination are being done to set up similar mass clinics in the LENOWISCO and Cumberland Plateau districts.
“Abingdon is centrally located, but we know that it can be a drive for people in Lee County or Buchanan County too,” Forbes Hubbard said. “We still have community clinics in our health districts every week, and people can check with their local health departments.”
Registration for vaccinations can be done through the Virginia Department of Health’s website, vaccinate.virginia.gov, or by phone at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682).
For information on COVID-19 local vaccination and testing, call:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000