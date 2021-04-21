WISE — Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine will deliver the commencement address to UVA Wise’s Class of 2021 on May 8.
“The Class of 2021 has lived and studied under the rigors of a global pandemic for more than a year now,” Chancellor Donna P. Henry said Tuesday. “It seemed fitting that Alan Levine serve as commencement speaker since he and the heroes at Ballad Health have been on the frontlines during the fight against the COVID-19 virus. I could think of no one more appropriate.”
Levine has served as chief executive officer of hospitals and health systems ranging from a small rural hospital to one of the largest public systems in America. Prior to his role at Ballad Health, Levine was the president and chief executive officer of Mountain States Health Alliance.
Levine served in Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal's cabinet as secretary of the Department of Health and Hospitals and as Jindal's senior health policy advisor. He also served as deputy chief of staff and senior health policy advisor to Florida Gov. Jeb Bush prior to his appointment by the governor to serve as secretary of Florida's Agency for Health Care Administration.
In these roles, Levine oversaw the health care response to 12 major hurricanes making landfall in Florida and Louisiana, managed Louisiana’s response to the H1N1 influenza pandemic, led Louisiana’s effort to improve child immunization rates from 48th in the nation to second, successfully advocated for the passage of major and historic health care reforms in both states ,and was recognized for his efforts in combating fraud and abuse in public health care programs.
Levine serves on the board of governors of the State University System of Florida, the governing body of Florida’s 12 state universities. He serves as chair of research and academic excellence and has served as chair of audit and compliance. He serves as an appointee of Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on the Tennessee Charter School Commission. Levine has also served as the chair of the Florida Higher Education Coordinating Council, a policy-setting body for public and private education in the state.
The UVA Wise commencement ceremony starts at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8. COVID-19 safety measures will be in place, and graduates will receive tickets to invite three guests to the ceremony.