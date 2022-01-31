JOHNSON CITY — Ballad Health is temporarily closing the urgent care facility in Colonial Heights because of complications with staffing levels associated with COVID-19.
According to a news release, Ballad Health Medical Associates Urgent Care, located at 4600 Fort Henry Drive, will remain closed through Monday, Feb. 28.
Ballad said to prevent interruption of patient services, walk-in patients will temporarily be redirected to Kingsport Urgent Care, located at 111 W. Stone Drive, Suite 110.
Patients can also connect directly to local health care providers using a computer, tablet or smartphone with Ballad Health virtual urgent care, according to the release.
Ballad said the temporary consolidation will allow it "to continue providing a safe environment for patients to receive quality urgent care. Ballad Health will continue to monitor staffing levels during this time to determine if an extension of this temporary consolidation is necessary."