Ballad Health Southwest Virginia Chief Medical Officer Dr. Herb Ladley and Vice President Shannon Showalter, center, and local officials cut the ribbon at the CVA Heart Institute’s Norton office. The practice is located at the Norton Community Hospital Healthplex on West Park Avenue, below.
Mike Still/Kingsport Times News
Ballad’s CVA Heart Institute has opened a new office at Norton Community Hospital.
NORTON — Southwest Virginia cardiology patients now have a shorter drive for outpatient services.
Ballad Health officials opened the doors Tuesday on a new branch site for its CVA Heart Institute cardiology practice at the Norton Community Hospital Healthplex on West Park Avenue.
Wise County and Norton Chamber of Commerce President Rick Colley mentioned a theme repeated by Ballad Southwest Virginia operations Vice President Shannon Showalter and Norton site cardiologist and Southwest Virginia Chief Medical Officer Dr. Herb Ladley: access.
“The Healthplex has been here for a few years now,” said Colley, “and the more and more things they add in here, the more things that our community has access to so they don’t have to travel.”
For patients across Ballad’s Norton, Wise County and Dickenson County service area, the Norton site can save residents an hour’s driving time to CVA’s Meadowview office.
“It’s challenging for our patients to travel for care these days, going outside the community,” said Showalter. “We want to provide care closer to home, and we’re committed to providing local access to health care for all of our communities.”
Showalter said the Norton CVA office represents a move toward improved specialty care access to Virginia residents.
“We have primary care in our community, and the more specialty care we can provide, the better for our patients, the better for our community, and the less they have to travel,” Showalter said. “This new location will help us connect more patients to our extensive network of experienced cardiologists, cardiovascular specialists and surgeons.”
Showalter said the CVA site’s walking-distance proximity to Norton Community Hospital adds to resources and support for the new practice.
Ladley said the Norton site will include himself and two staff cardiologists, two nurse practitioners, nurses and office staff. The Norton site will include cardiac rehab services, imaging for patient exams and connections to Ballad’s patient information system network.
Ladley said CVA care and treatment include focusing on “addressable risk factors” such as hypertension, smoking and blood pressure management. With many Southwest Virginia patients undergoing cardiac procedures at Holston Valley Medical Center, he said the Norton facility will bring outpatient follow-up care closer to them.
“In this location we’ll have much better access, not just for ourselves in terms of the hospital, but for the patients to our services and we look to continue to grow that access through our outpatient visits,” said Ladley.