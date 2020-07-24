NORTON — A Pennington Gap woman and her daughter are suing Ballad Health and Norton Community Hospital for $2.7 million, claiming that hospital staff did not monitor her before she fell from her hospital bed in 2018.
In the suit, filed on Monday in Wise County and Norton Circuit Court by attorneys Gerald Gray and Sidney Kolb, Jessie Faye Smyth, 86, and daughter Vicky Hall claim that Smyth was not monitored by staff after recovering from a bronchoscopy, although being classified as a high risk for falls at admission.
The suit states that Smyth had been admitted through NCH’s emergency department on Dec. 2, 2018, after falling outside her home that day. Smyth suffered superficial injuries to her left elbow and arm but no fractures.
The suit claims that NCH staff had been told that Smyth had fallen earlier that week while volunteering as a school lunchroom attendant. After NCH staff diagnosed her with pneumonia, Smyth was admitted to the hospital intensive care unit and identified as being at high risk for falls.
According to a copy of a Dec. 2 patient assessment with Mountain States Health Alliance letterhead filed with the lawsuit, Smyth had been given a score of 60 on the Morse Fall Scale used to evaluate patient fall risk. According to the document, a score of 45 or more was considered a high risk.
An NCH pulmonologist on Dec. 3 scheduled Smyth for a bronchoscopy on Dec. 4, the suit states, and she and her daughters were told on the day of the procedure that Smyth would be placed under anesthesia for the procedure. A yellow armband indicating high fall risk was placed on Smyth, the suit notes, and she was able to answer questions and respond to staff accurately and appropriately.
The suit states that the pulmonologist told Smyth’s daughters she went through the bronchoscopy well and without complications and that they would be able to visit her in the post-anesthesia care unit.
A copy of Smyth’s care plan while in the post-anesthesia unit, filed with the suit, includes instructions for “continuous surveillance” for risk of injury.
The suit claims that, about 45 minutes after being told the procedure was completed, Smyth’s daughters tried to go to her place in the unit but were stopped by a staffer. Sometime after that, the pulmonologist and another doctor came to tell the daughters that there had been a “small incident.”
The suit claims that Smyth had crawled down her bed and fallen face first onto the floor. Injuries from the fall included a gash on her left jaw, broken bones in her left arm and a cut to her right thumb, according to the suit.
The suit claims that the doctors did not explain how Smyth had disconnected her IV and fallen while under continuous surveillance. Hospital records indicated that Smyth also suffered a concussion from the fall, also causing a cerebrovascular accident-stroke, according to the suit, and she later became a permanent nursing home resident.
The suit also claims that the fall was not noted on Smyth’s medical chart until two weeks later.
The suit seeks $2.25 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages.
“We take all patient injuries and harm seriously, but we do not comment on pending litigation,” Ballad Health spokesperson Meaghan Smith said on Thursday.