Ballad Health on Wednesday announced it will provide COVID-19 vaccines to adolescents ages 12 to 15 at all its community vaccination sites, following approval from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration.
“We’ve been energized and encouraged by the level of interest from our community members about these vaccines for children ages 12-15,” Jamie Swift, Ballad Health’s chief infection prevention officer, said in a statement. “We’ve seen, from the shots we’ve provided to people age 16 and older so far, that these vaccines are safe and effective, and so we’re excited to be able to offer them to more of our community members.”
Ballad’s community vaccination centers in Kingsport and Johnson City are open from 2-7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine received emergency use authorization for adolescents earlier in the week, with the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices following suit on Wednesday. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky gave final approval Wednesday evening.
Swift noted the 12-to-15 age demographic is especially crucial to community vaccination efforts, as COVID-19 cases among children and teenagers 10 to 19 have represented the highest percentage of new cases in the region. Additionally, the percentage of new cases represented by school-aged children continues to be well above the region’s previous baseline and continues to increase.
“As a pediatrician, I’m a strong proponent of vaccinations. And as a mother, concern for my children’s health and safety is my No. 1 priority,” said Dr. Patricia Chambers, chief medical officer for Niswonger Children’s Hospital and Ballad Health’s vice president of pediatric services. “I’m wholly confident in the safety and effectiveness of these vaccines — they’re key to protecting our children and communities from COVID-19.”
Walk-ins are welcome at all Ballad Health vaccination centers, and community members may schedule appointments by calling Ballad Health Nurse Connect at 833-822-5523. Online scheduling for eligible patients is also available on the health system’s main webpage at www.balladhealth.org.
Adults must bring a photo ID when they arrive for their vaccines, and health care workers should bring their work ID badges. Second doses will be scheduled when patients check in, and everyone must be observed for at least 15 minutes after receiving the shot to monitor for any possible side effects. Children and teenagers from 12 to 17 years old must have a parent or guardian with them at all centers.
To date, Ballad Health has provided more than 42,000 first-dose and 40,000 second-dose vaccines to eligible people in the Appalachian Highlands.